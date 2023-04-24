Planning Engineer

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Purpose of role

Responsible for supporting the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive schedule control system, including day-to-day planning activities, performance management and reporting including the integration of schedules from internal and third party sources into the overall project planning process and in conformance with BP Planning, Scheduling and Project Coordination procedures. This role will require development of multiple scenario schedules to support key decision making

Key Results/ Accountabilities

Develop and assure integrity of the project level 1 and Master Control Schedule, provide post update analysis, ensuring the project team are aware of key changes and impact to critical /near critical paths.

Ensuring the integrity and efficiency of planning and progress measurement

Provide planning support to the Project Team and Project Leader to ensure compliance with the Project Planning and Scheduling Procedure and projects common process guidance.

Continuously improving the planning strategy, plans and procedures in line with planning procedures

Ensure contractor compliance with contractual planning, scheduling and reporting requirements especially those detailed contractually within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).

Satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of partners.

Crucial Education

Experience of using Primavera version 6 (P6) and Microsoft Project planning software

Higher National Certificate/ Higher National Diploma (or equivalate / higher education)

Crucial experience and job requirements

Demonstrable track record planning delivery with experience of +10 years covering the accountabilities relevant to the job description described herein, gained on medium to large scale size projects:

Proven track-record of managing schedules for projects, including communication of complex schedule information to senior management (e.g. development of Level 1 plans to describe interfaces between multiple near-critical paths)

Ability and proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional team to establish high levels of cooperation and credibility for the planning function when working with the project team.

Experience of early-stage planning for medium to large projects (pre-execute) to understand the wider project context, business drivers and development of Project Coordination Procedures.

Some experience of managing cost control, demonstrating a sound understanding of the relationship between cost control and planning / scheduling as a key component of the performance management framework and project control.

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy

Considering Joining our team?

At bp/Castrol, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!