Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role synopsis: The Commissioning and Start-up & Brownfield Planning Squad supports the entire P&O project portfolio in developing and providing planning support for Brownfield projects and those projects moving into the Commissioning and Start Up Phase. With focus on readiness plans, Brownfield / CSU schedule development, progress measurement and reporting. As the Planning Engineer you will align with the Commissioning discipline to assist in creating a suite of standard planning reporting deliverables to deploy into projects. Provide schedule insights to deliver achievable and predictable projects, whilst utilizing performance data. Support the project management team, enabling them to make informed decisions. You will assist in supporting the Planning strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements, together with interaction with partners. Key accountabilities: • Assist in development of Level 1 schedule and the Schedule Basis and Assumptions document. • Develop and assure integrity of the project level 1 and Master Control Schedule, provide post update analysis, ensuring the project team are aware of key changes and impact to critical /near critical paths. • Ensure the integrity and efficiency of planning and progress measurement. • Provide planning support to the Project Team and Project Leader to ensure compliance with the Project Planning and Scheduling Procedure and projects common process guidance. • Continuously improve the planning strategy, plans and procedures in line with planning procedures • Ensure contractor compliance with contractual planning, scheduling, and reporting requirements especially those detailed contractually within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP). • Satisfy BP requirements and the expectations of partners.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential education:

High School Diploma or GED

Essential experiences and job requirements :

Oil & Gas Industry Experience (5+ years)

Experience in Planning

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of the project team.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent written & verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and ability to adapt quickly to new digital technologies and agile ways of working.

Desirable criteria :

Project Management or Engineering accreditation / chartership

Bachelor’s Degree

Primavera (working knowledge)

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.