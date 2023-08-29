Planning Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the development, implementation, and operation of a comprehensive schedule control system, including day-to-day planning activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of schedules from internal and third-party sources into the overall project planning process and in conformance with BP Planning, Scheduling and Project Coordination procedures.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Assist in development of Level 1 schedule and the Schedule Basis and Assumptions document.

Develop and assure integrity of the project level 1 and Master Control Schedule, provide post update analysis, ensuring the project team are aware of key changes and impact to critical /near critical paths.

Ensure the integrity and efficiency of planning and progress measurement.

Provide planning support to the Project Team and Project Leader to ensure compliance with the Project Planning and Scheduling Procedure and projects common process guidance.

Continuously improve the planning strategy, plans and procedures in line with planning procedures.

Ensure contractor compliance with contractual planning, scheduling, and reporting requirements especially those detailed contractually within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).

Satisfy BP requirements and the expectations of partners.

Essential Education:

Experience of using Primavera version 6 (P6) and Microsoft Project planning software.

Higher National Certificate/ Higher National Diploma (or equivalate / higher education).

Membership of a recognised professional body.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Demonstrable track record planning delivery with experience of 5+ years covering the accountabilities relevant to the job description described herein, gained on medium to large scale size projects:

Proven track-record of managing schedules for projects, including communication of complex schedule information to senior management (e.g., development of Level 1 plans to describe interfaces between multiple near-critical paths).

Ability and proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional discipline team to establish high levels of cooperation and credibility for the planning function when working with the project team.

Experience of early-stage planning for medium to large projects (pre-execute) to understand the wider project context, business drivers and development of Project Coordination Procedures.

Some experience of managing cost control, demonstrating a sound understanding of the relationship between cost control and planning / scheduling as a key component of the performance management framework and project control.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience with offshore projects.

Additional information:

Required Competencies:

Influencing and communication skills in English language.

Ability to work under own initiative.

Able to create a performance culture that is designed to deliver success:

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours.

Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard productivity software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Word, MS Excel and MS Powerpoint).

Able to use Primavera version 6 (P6) and Microsoft Project planning software.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

