Planning Engineer

This role on the SD Compression project will be responsible for the planning activity for the Topsides fabrication scope and ensure contractor compliance with contractual planning, scheduling and reporting requirements especially those detailed contractually within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP). You will be expected to manage a variety of stakeholders such as the bp delivery teams and contractor organisations, and support key decision making. The role is located in Baku, Azerbaijan and will be reporting to Discipline Lead – Planning. Please note that the position is open for national applicants only.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



About the role:

In this role, you will have the opportunity to:

Coordinate all planning activity for the Shah Deniz Compression Topsides Fabrication scope and support the Delivery Manager and Shah Deniz Compression Planning Squad Lead to achieve contract objectives.

Ensure key planning deliverables are developed, maintained, assessed, and communicated.

Ensure the integrity and efficiency of planning and progress measurement.

Ensure contractor compliance with contractual planning, scheduling, and reporting requirements especially those detailed contractually within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).

Perform “what if” and/or risked scheduling scenarios (as required) in order to recover schedule deviations along with assisting with development of alternative work sequences.

Provide experience-based estimates for best-case, most-likely, and worst-case activity durations as inputs to schedule risk analysis (SRA) activities.

Support 6-monthly planning input to MCEs including bottoms-up review of the schedule, applying an overview to the contractor’s schedule or re-base lining if deemed necessary.

Support site team discussions regarding planning and progress.

Ensure compliance with bp planning and scheduling procedures and projects common process guidance.

Work with the Contractor Planning Engineers to ensure contract deliverables are received, to close any gaps which have been identified against the contract Project Coordination Procedures and to assess / verify reported progress by physical observation.

About you:

University or equivalent degree in Engineering / Science / Economics

It would also be essential that you have:

Experience working in Cat A projects within P&O with a strong track record of delivery

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required

Sound background and experience in major projects planning processes.

Strong commitment to HSSE

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others

Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Experience working with large contractor organizations

Experience performing effectively in a multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural environment

Advanced influencing and communication skills English language



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Conflict Management, Influencing, Project Coordination, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Planning, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case



