Planning Engineer

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world !

Role Overview

The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing planning and scheduling support to ensure the successful delivery of the work program, maintaining alignment with forward-looking data, and evaluating expected performance through comparisons with approved plans

Role & Responsibilities:

Develop, implement, and operate a comprehensive schedule control system within the BP Pulse organization.

Handle day-to-day planning, program portfolio management, performance reporting, schedule integration, and analysis, working closely with project and program management teams across multiple leadership levels.

Create the integrated program schedule in line with BP Pulse’s standard processes, guidelines, and procedures.

Ensure the quality of detailed schedules, covering activities from concept development through to the start of operations.

Provide quality assurance and support for planning activities related to contractors selected to execute the program of work.

Ensure that schedule learnings from other business units and external companies are effectively incorporated.

Contribute to the development and continuous improvement of scheduling processes, systems, and procedures to support the program.

Evaluate and guide contractors and vendors to ensure their schedule submissions meet the required standards.

Provide assurance that contractor schedule systems and progress measurement tools are implemented effectively and consistently.

Foster collaborative information sharing between team members and contractors to ensure alignment.

Support the development and maintenance of up-to-date schedule benchmarks for the program.

Assist with biannual bottoms-up network plan updates, ensuring accurate and current schedule baselines are agreed upon with stakeholders.

Shift timings - 1.00 PM IST to 10.00 PM IST ( UK time)

Experience & Qualification:

Extensive experience in planning and scheduling activities for large-scale, multi-disciplinary projects.

Strong project background across various phases, with a consistent record of successful delivery.

Hands-on experience working with engineering and construction contractors, including crafting top-down, Engineering-Procurement-Construction (EPC) logic-driven, networked schedules.

Expertise in early-stage planning for medium to large projects (pre-execution), understanding broader project context, business drivers, and developing Project Coordination Procedures.

Well-established support and knowledge management networks, with a deep understanding of current scheduling best practices.

Focus on simplification and efficiency, ensuring deliverables are fit-for-purpose and aligned with business needs.

Strong written communication skills, capable of producing clear reports and summary presentations that convey complex information simply.

Analytical, data-driven mindset with a keen attention to detail and accuracy in reporting.

Proficient in utilizing digital tools to enhance reporting quality and deliver timely information.

Excellent teamwork skills, with the ability to collaborate with diverse sub-teams across multiple regions to resolve issues and make decisions in the program’s best interest.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, providing direction and clarity when processes are undefined.

You will work with:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Why Join our team ?

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



