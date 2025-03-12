Planning Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work

About the role

The planning engineer role is to support the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive schedule control system, including day-to-day planning activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of schedules from internal and third-party sources into the overall project planning process and in conformance with BP Planning, Scheduling (PSP) and Project Coordination (PCP) procedures.

What you will deliver

Develop and assure integrity of the project level 1 and Master Control Schedule, provide post update analysis, ensuring the project team are aware of key changes and impact to critical /near critical paths.

Ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of planning and progress measurement

Provide planning support to the Project Controls Team and Project Manager to ensure compliance with the Project Planning and Scheduling Procedure and projects common process guidance (PDcp).

Continuously improving the planning strategy, plans and procedures

Ensure contractor compliance with contractual planning, scheduling and reporting requirements especially those detailed contractually within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).

Satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree educated preferably in an engineering related field (or Higher National Diploma education)

Must have certifications:

Membership of a recognised professional body

Preferred education/certifications:

APM or PIM qualifications an advantage

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum 4 years in a planning role.

Total years of experience:

8+ years relevant industry experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience of using Primavera version 6 (P6) and Microsoft Project planning software

Demonstrable track record planning delivery with experience of 5+ years covering the accountabilities relevant to the job description described herein, gained on medium to large scale size projects:

Proven track-record of managing schedules for projects, including communication of complex schedule information to senior management (e.g. development of Level 1 plans to describe interfaces between multiple near-critical paths)

Ability and proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional discipline team to establish high levels of collaboration and credibility for the planning function when working with the project team.

Experience of early-stage planning for medium to large projects (pre-execute) to understand the wider project context, business drivers and development of Project Coordination Procedures.

Some experience of managing cost control, demonstrating a sound understanding of the relationship between cost control and planning / scheduling as a key component of the performance management framework and project control.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience with onshore, offshore projects and / or refining projects

Working in a multi-project environment and managing several work-fronts consecutively

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours

Excellent influencing and communication skills

Ability to work under own initiative or as part of a team

Respectful of a multicultural working environment

Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Teams, MS Word, MS Excel and MS Powerpoint, Power BI an advantage)

10%

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is not available for remote working



