Planning & Financial MI Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

This role sits within Planning and Performance Management supporting the Customers and Products (C&P) business group within bp.C&P comprise our customer-focused businesses, spanning convenience & mobility (C&M), which includes convenience and bp pulse our EV charging business – which are two of bp’s growth engines, as well as Castrol, aviation and B2B and midstream. It also includes our oil products businesses, refining and trading. C&P also includes Bioenergy, another of our growth engines.This role provides the candidate an excellent opportunity to have exposure to the decisions shaping C&P in the corporate environment and to senior executives in C&P and Finance. At the same time, it provides exposure to all the C&P businesses across the world and to C&P and group strategy.The candidate will closely with the broader Planning & Financial MI team, the C&P SVP Finance, the C&P VP PPM, and the C&P EVP office as well as with Investor Relations, C&P ARC, Group Accounts, Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures and the C&P Finance/PPM business teams amongst others.The job holder will be accountable to create and effectively communicate analysis on financial and non-financial data, with specific responsibility for cost reporting. In addition, they will support the preparation of C&P and bpLT executive materials and respond to ad-hoc queries on actuals, forecast and strategic progress objectives, supporting numerous stakeholders.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Prepares cost-related content (including insights and visualisations) for suite of performance materials provided to the bpLT (Group Performance Reviews, CFO meetings), C&P Leadership team sessions and other stakeholders, working in collaboration with business PPM teams and business Finance

Subject matter expert for cost reporting processes under current systems, including issuance of instructions and guidance to business teams on cost reporting requirements, working with systems teams to maintain and enhance cost bridging tools and developing the aggregated cost story for the C&P business

Manages performance reporting dashboards (KPIs and financials) for actuals and 8-quarter forecast, working with developers to respond to new requirements and ensure data integrity and overseeing the access and security model for the dashboards

Work with the Integrated Business Planning (C&P’s new planning tool) project team to ensure the system design and implementation enables robust cost categorisation, reporting and bridging

Provide responsive support to ad hoc requests for performance data and insights from diverse stakeholders in Finance, the business and beyond

Work dynamically to support the team’s Senior Advisors on the development of the 8-quarter forecast and long-term plan

Essential Education

Finance qualification/experience, degree in any discipline

Accountancy certification or equivalent

Essential Experience & Job requirement

Experience in working in a corporate environment and interacting with senior leaders/executive-level management

Strong analytical skills

Attention to detail, ability to produce high quality products

Bias for action and strong organizational skills including an attention to detail and processes

Focused on delivery, used to work under pressure to meet deadlines

Excellent written and spoken communication skills

Flexible approach, comfortable working with ambiguity

Advanced Excel skills

Data visualization skills and data modelling (e.g. Power BI)

Desirable Criteria

C&P business experience

Experience in working in multicultural and international teams

Experience with major systems implementations



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.