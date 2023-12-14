Planning & Financial MI Senior Advisor

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Lead delivery for the Production & Operations (P&O) Business Group of in-year, 8Q and long-term business forecasting/planning and financial performance management, enabling and enhancing decision making by providing actionable and timely business insights to EVP, finance SVP, VP PPM and their leadership teams, through an integrated planning and performance cycle.Lead advisors and analysts through the delivery of products in support of the above.



What you will do

- Deliver the Group Planning and Performance requirements for P&O Business Group which include, LTP, GFO (8Q), GFR (Quarterly actuals), Latest Estimate.

- Support the SVP Finance, the VP for PPM and the Investor Relations (IR) team for the quarterly SEA, Webcast by providing an understanding of key business drivers, events influencing the business and financial outcomes for the current quarter relative to past periods and future outlook

- Provide understanding of accounting policy impacts, external reporting requirements to ensure results are accurately reported and variances are explained through underlying business events

- Challenge established practice, propose and implement new ways of working and tools to drive continuous improvement of processes to support financial delivery

- Provide advice, coach and influence appropriate behaviors to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, whilst delivering performance management

- Network and support alignment with key partners, region and enabler teams on the planning, as well as the performance processes and deliverables

What you will bring

- Deep business understanding, commercial savvy and critical thinking skills, ability to identify key drivers for the business which add new value, mitigate risk and enhance financial delivery

- Significant knowledge of and experience in planning and performance processes, including high proficiency in using planning systems and visualization tools

- Demonstrable analytical skills in order to interpret complex, incomplete data and communicate key insights with clarity to support executive decision-making (including responding to complex, not well-defined requests in a short timeline)

- Strong impact, interpersonal, networking and communication skills with ability to influence outcomes underpinned by actionable insights and recommendations

- Ability to work across disciplines (financial and non-financial) and across teams with phenomenal networking and influencing skills ensuring alignment and delivery

- Ability to propose innovative approaches and ways of working to improve processes and systems/tools

- Ability to connect and identify integrations points and consider change implications

- Ability to work under pressure and deliver in ambitious time-frames, prioritizing and multi-tasking to deliver conflicting priorities working with multiple teams

- Ability to manage and lead the effective delivery of multiple work streams, working independently or with limited guidance

- Ability to support effective teamwork and relationship building, coach and mentor , coupled with the ability to build and maintain networks within and outside the team

- Ideally a University degree level qualification in Economics, Accounting, Mathematics, Business administration or equivalent experience

Who you will be working with:

- Planning & Financial Management Information (P&FMI) team - This is the core team which comprises of subject matter experts covering costs, capex, RCOP, FCF and other key areas of financial delivery. A team of impactful individuals, delivering above and beyond. This role reports to Sr. Manager, P&FMI, team lead who helps the team with managing Group expectations, prioritizing and addressing any blockers/issues to ensure optimal delivery.



Key Stakeholders

- SVP Finance, VP PPM P&O - interact regularly on different areas and deliverables covered by PPM, discussing business performance, highlighting key focus areas for intervention, prep for EVP reviews

- EVP, P&O LT - support engagement of EVP, LT on financial delivery including LE, actuals, forecasts and LTP.

- VP PPM - support for briefing EVP with key issues/challenges in advance of the reviews and manage regional teams

- IR team - support in preparation of external messages

- Control team, including VP Control for P&O - provide analysis for financial performance, including comparison with past periods, input on key business events, raise any control issue



Key networks / relationships

- Performance team for production, gross costs, projects performance and capital

- Financial Modeling Team (FMT) for regional forecasts, Rule of thumbs, Long Term Plan, sensitivities

- Group Planning Team - all PPM submissions, ad-hoc queries, sensitivity analysis, key messages

- Systems including Visualization to support efficient data collection and reporting, standardization

- Region Planning teams for aligning key outcomes on forecasts, queries on performance, risks & levers

Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



