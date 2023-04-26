Job summary

Would you like to join bp Turkey and help us to deliver Castrol Lubricants targets in Turkey and support global strategy?



We are looking for Planning Integration Analyst and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse and hardworking team based in Istanbul, Turkey.



In this role, you will be reporting to Planning Integration Lead and will be responsible for all planning activities both locally and globally within our global supply chain team. If you would like to be in the center of all operational and tactical decisions and demonstrate your creativity, we will be looking forward to your application !

About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



- Deliver all targets set in scorecard of Turkey, Ukraine & Central Asia in terms of financials and service.

- Ensure replenishment process, all inter unit supply activities in between hubs and also the 3rd party procurements to support the necessary inventory by import and export volumes.

- Create a bridge in between demand plan, raw material plan and operation teams for an End to End supply chain.

- Provide contribution to all projects and new product implementations by working closely with all cross functional departments.

- Run the required master data parameters and ensure correct setting, i.e. product classes, minimum order quantities, lead times, safety stocks.

- Build short term and long-term production plans as well as analyze challenges with a projective approach.

- Prepare monthly Rough Cut Capacity Plan analysis for filling lines to analyze bottlenecks and risks to provide options such as additional shifts, overtime or stock build-up.

- Support standardization and simplification in all planning processes.

- Cooperate with production plant, logistics team, customer service and demand team for KPIs and lead monthly supply review meetings as a part of Sales and Operations cycle.

- Apply best practices, strive for excellent execution, foster learning and knowledge sharing for continuous improvement in supply chain.



About you:



You will hold a university degree in Industrial Engineering, Computer Engineering or Mechanical Engineering.



To be successful in the role you will need to have:



- Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in supply chain and demand planning

- Good interpersonal and communication skills to cooperate with cross functional teams on local and global level

- Fluency in Turkish and English