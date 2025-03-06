Planning & Integration Senior Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

Provision of planning and integration expertise in service of the bpS engineering team and our business partners to ensure

work is effectively prioritized in view of business needs

there is full transparency of status, plans, cost, value, risks and highlights for engineers as well as senior leaders

there is full alignment with the financial planning & reporting processes

What you will deliver

Supporting & coaching of engineers and senior leaders in application of the planning, performance and integration tools using agile principles

Support senior leaders in preparation of performance reviews

Continuously optimize planning & reporting tools to improve efficiency, effectivity and alignment with the business and other functions

Alignment of planning & performance cadence with businesses, bpS and other functions. Utilize agile principles to maximize the alignment of resources to priorities

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in an engineering discipline

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered engineer or professional engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

12+ years in oil and gas/petrochemical or equivalent oil and gas, petrochemical, refining and chemical industry with 3 or more years in Production

Total years of experience:

12+ years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience and technical understanding of engineering and operating issues that can impact oil & gas processing facilities

Excellent interpersonal, communication and influencing skills across all levels of the organization

Proficient in English - written and oral-Conversant

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project management skills

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Self-motivated, delivery-focused, and adaptable

Ability to deal with ambiguity

Practiced Agile principles and has experience in application of Agility

Knowledge of Planning and Integration practices

Reporting & performance management tools (ADO, PowerBI, etc)

Good understanding of bp’s organizational structure

You will work with

bpS engineering teams

Other bpS teams

Refining & Production central teams

Planning, Performance and Finance team

ConneXus team

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

