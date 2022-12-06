Job summary

Position Summary:

The Planning Lead has primary responsibility for implementation of the site’s Turnaround (TAR) planning strategy and work processes to enable safe, quality, and competitive delivery for site Projects and Turnaround events. The position is accountable for ensuring that all work execution, scheduling, and cost estimating is underpinned by quality plans which are integrated across and executed by relevant team members and contractors



Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is expected to close in late 2022. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities:

Implements and improves the site’s TAR planning strategy and work processes and mentors other team members such that these processes are consistent and add value to the execution.

Champions the expectation and provides assurance that all TAR work scope is planned in the appropriate tool in a consistent method, following a prescribed process such that all work execution, scheduling, and cost estimating is underpinned by quality plans.

Ensures coordination with other TAR personnel and contractors to integrate scope, schedules, and costs such that all work, including changes, during execution of the TAR is accurately updated and reported to drive performance.

Ensures work package development to ensure consistency and quality control, and oversight of detailed job plans and safety, critical path, simultaneous operation, and work density reviews such that all aspects of the TAR worklist are planned with a high level of integration and optimization for the success of the overall event.

Ensures crane, rental equipment, scaffolding, logistics and other support coordination is well-integrated.

Ensures processes for specifying and managing materials need for the event are consistently implemented in planning activities.

Ensures scope submittal quality guidelines and scope overlap are managed and properly communicated and adhered to by requesters.

Actively seeks out better processes, tools and techniques while ensuring planning and construction lessons learned are captured and implemented to drive improvements.

Participate as a member of plant emergency operating procedures (E.O.P.) team

Education:

Required: High school degree or equivalent

Preferred: Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management or an Engineering discipline.

Experience:

Required:

Minimum of 7 years of experience in turnaround planning and construction

Experience successfully leading planning and construction of complex, critical scope to meet challenging business requirements working across a large organization

Proven track record of excellence leading a strong HSSE culture and performance

Working knowledge of construction and TAR processes and project controls

Strong communications and teambuilding skills

Preferred:

Refinery or relevant industry experience and familiar with industry practices, codes, and standards

Previous supervisory / team leader experience

Budgeting experience.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.