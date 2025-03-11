Planning & Logistics Manager - Malaysia

Job summary

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

This role has overall responsibility to lead, support, organize and develop the Planning and Logistics organization and capabilities for Malaysia

The job holder will ensure full compliance to BP ‘s HSSEQ policies, rules and targets, best-in-class demand & Supply Planning, S&OP process, service to markets, both primary and secondary, as well as optimized cash and cost for the business.

In addition, job holder will closely work with the ASPAC P&L manager to develop a consistent planning process for the ASPAC HUB

Key Accountabilities:

Secure and drive HSSEQ for the market, including contracted service providers to meet full compliancy and set targets.

Develop functional capabilities in demand, supply planning for the market in support of business strategies and future growth

Lead, guide and energize the market team to secure a robust forecast, supply planning, customer centricity, every day greater execution and robust overall performance (culture)

Ensure stock availability for the market, and drive inventory and SLOBs reduction program in line with the HUB commitments

Establish and maintain adequate distribution capabilities together with 3rd Party providers

Optimize route to market solutions and in close co-operation with the business partners

Maintain a healthy inventory (accuracy) in co-operation with supply planning, logistics team

Responsive to an ever-changing business landscape, Responsible for critical stakeholder management, building and developing relationships with key stakeholders both internally and externally

Support and input in business strategy and new business/customer development

Partner with the market to deliver short, medium and long term financial, operational and strategic metrics and KPIs

Manage ethics and compliance in the Planning and Logistics organization

Lead and manage all planning and Customer fulfillment activity for the market to meet supply chain performance expectations, build and drive a culture of continuous improvement and operate within global functional standards and guidelines

Key Requirements:

Tertiary degree or equivalent with 6+ years’ experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, APICS or MCIPS certification will be an added advantage

Supply Chain Planning professional with the functional skills and capability needed to manage a multi plant – depot market supply chain planning.

Experience in Demand Planning preferred. Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Exposure to Supply Chain Planning systems will be added advantage. Supply Chain Operational experience preferably in warehouse Logistics Operations; Demonstrated knowledge of safety management

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.