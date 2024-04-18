Planning Manager EU

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Join our Customer & Product Castrol team and advance your career as a

Planning Manager

The role will be responsible for leading, coordinating and developing the European planning organization. As member of the cluster Global Supply Chain Leadership Team accountable for Planning, Network Optimization, Planning Data Integrity and Reporting.

This is an office based position with the opportunity to be filled in within one of the following countries: Hungary, Germany, Spain, France, Belgium.

In this role You will:

Drive Sales & Operation Planning + Sales & operation Execution ensuring continuous improvement process and mentor all business partners and Industrial Commercial teams representing function.

Own the strategic plan to transform Planning, aligned with global supply chain and Sales Performance Unit strategy with measured improvement year-on-year

Leads and develops a high-performance team, coaching and mentoring the next generation of planning managers, leads team to deliver outstanding results across all meaningful metrics.

Be adaptable to a constantly evolving business landscape, responsible for critical stakeholder management, building and developing relationships with key partners both internally and externally.

Be accountable for Network optimization for all markets within EU and META.

Develop planning excellence approach and continuous improvement including data integrity and reporting.

Continuously find opportunities for structured reduction in inventory across the Performance Unit driving working capital and cash benefits as per target.

Develop and lead operational performance management and control, through the collection, review, and analysis of appropriate leading and lagging key performance indicators; drive performance and efficiency focus across the planning function for all markets in the Performance Unit

Represent the PU into global forums related to Incident Management Team, planning processes, digital transformation.

Lead the Performance Unit Incident Management Team related to supply challenges or allocations as appropriate while developing detailed processes for data-based decision on stock allocation.

Decide supply chain operational, financial and people decisions within agreed Delegations of Authority

Decide trade-off between inventory, service and cost to deliver within agreed business targets & Delegation Of Authority

Input, perform, recommend, and agree on key supply chain decisions within agreed Delegation Of Authority

What You will need to be successful:

Tertiary degree or equivalent with proven experience in the lubricants, chemical industry or FMCG sector

Solid Supply Chain Planning experience with the functional skills and capability needed to manage a large multi plant – multi depot multi market supply chain planning.

Supply Chain Operational experience – in a multi country, multi warehouse operations, project management experience; ability to manage sophisticated 3rd party business relationships;

Experience in Demand Planning

Demonstrated knowledge of safety management.

7+ years of cross country and cross functional team management experience

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Strong negotiation, and networking skills;

Experience in leading projects that demonstrate driving continuous improvement

Supply Chain Planning, Deployment Requisition Planning, Master production Schedule, Material Requisition planning, Sales & Operation Planning

,Supply Processes & Inventory Management

Advantage:

Exposure to Supply Chain Planning systems

Graduate degree with an MBA is an advantage, APICS or MCIPS certification will be an added advantage



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

