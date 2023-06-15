Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: The Planning Manager is responsible for delivering inventory targets and costs while driving growth through commercialization and supporting productivity objectives. The position will require a strong leader to be involved in the everyday execution of the job functions with great opportunities to implement change and develop with plant needs. The role will manage a full planning team and all plant planning and procurement activities to include production scheduling of blending and packaging operations, raw material planning of fluids and packaging, inventory management, capacity planning and plant budget support and control over NPR expenses. The position has direct reports accountable for material procurement, production planning, & warehouse management. This role will interact with all plant functions – including operations, Quality, and Safety - to support essential function and plant objectives. Key Accountabilities: • Lead production scheduling/control activities, inventory management/control activities and support the execution of safety, quality, and continuous improvement initiatives. Performs a full range of managerial responsibilities, which may include but not be limited to: interviewing, hiring, coaching, and developing employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; EEO/AA; performance management; department budget • Manages the risks associated with the volatility of both demand and supply. • Key responsibilities include managing the resources that perform Production Planning/Master Scheduling activities to deliver service, cost, and cash objectives. • Work with the broader plant team, organize, plan and improve Supply Chain processes including warehouse layout design, FIFO, inventory management (i.e. cycle counts), and management of change (MOC). • Drives focus on actions to deliver KPI's while working cross-functionally. Responsible for delivering plant Fill Volume, IFOT, VIFOT, Inventory Accuracy and Working Capital targets. • Represent the plant/participate in regional or global projects and initiatives with significant product and planning implications (ex: product harmonization, portfolio rationalization, raw material changes / disruptions, etc.) • Responsible for reviewing/approving items procured through the NPR process and supporting resolution of any invoice discrepancies. • Identify capacity constraints across the next three years and align on solutions to resolve.

Bachelor's Degree Supply Chain, Operations, or related discipline with 4+ years’ experience OR High School Diploma with a minimum of 7+ years’ relevant experience

Must have SAP expert level experience, Materials Management experience, need strong APO, MRP, PPDS and planning board experience.

Strong understanding of supply chain and extensive experience within a manufacturing environment is a must for this position.

Minimum 4 years of previous Supply Chain experience.

Substantial experience in supply planning / master production scheduling, capacity planning (RCCP) & inventory management

Experience in other planning systems (preferably Kinaxis) for planning and purchasing.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

CUSTOMER AND PRODUCTS

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organization. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimizing the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximize integrated value

contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



