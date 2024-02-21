Planning Manager -South Africa

Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The purpose of this role is to ensure:
That both RM (raw material) & FG (finished goods) inventory is managed within defined parameters ensuring WC (working capital) control, whilst ensuring sufficient FG inventory is available at the right place at the right time to deliver In Full and On Time targets.
That RM & FG replenishment plans are routinely provided to both local and overseas vendors for both packed and bulk stock based on the Lubricants Business Management process (LBM) in order to meet our customer demand
Continuously review processes to adapt to market dynamics, evolve current or create new to ensure effective customer delivery & resource utilisation
To provide short, medium- and long-term direction, based on LBM, to vendors and suppliers at the appropriate detail for reasonable period.
Key Accountabilities:
Ensuring a constant supply of packed and bulk finished goods to meet LBM demand for markets within the Africa region.
Manage both FG & RM inventory levels at a SKU level within agreed targets.
Ensuring that finished goods stock levels are able to support the IFOT targets as agreed in the annual plans
Ensure that suitable control processes are in place to identify both FG and RM at an SKU level risk within reasonable time to execute recovery processes.
Manage and anticipate system or process failures.
Manage & execute routine processes supporting business strategy.
Manage imported SKU’s and smaller local vendors to meet LBM demand.
Manage SLOBS within RSA.
Manage KAS depot replenishment processes.
Manage primary depot stock allocation.
Ensure JDE accuracy & processes.
Provide management information for both local and UK management.
Manage local production plans at line & SKU level including specific events beyond normal demand. i.e. Promotions, New SKU’s, year-end shutdowns etc.
Manage short term unplanned sales demand.
Adapt & optimise inventory policies to meet business plans.
Manage, lead and inspire a support team of 5 people.
Comply with BP HSSE/OMS standards.
Managing advanced planning systems & process for both demand and supply activities.
Manage and implement projects.
Manage communications.
Manage activities driven by Planning but implemented by others.
Construct annual RM & FG monthly phased volume plans as inventory and projected fill volumes for both RM suppliers & FG vendors as a basis to construct detailed annual financial budgets.
Human relations & contacts:
External Relationships:
Blendcor, external vendors (local & international), 3PL contractors.
Raw material suppliers
Internal Relationships:
Sales Team, Marketing Team, Performance Team, E&A Management Team.
Provide daily status reports
Provide operational tactical and strategic tools to Customer Services Unit (CSU), Sales & Operations, Logistics, FC&A, Demand, Marketing & Manufacturing.
Job Holder Requirements:
Education
Desired - BComm Supply Chain Management or SAPICS Supply Chain Management qualification.
Experience
Mandatory:
Minimum of 8-10 years supply chain business experience within Africa.
Thorough understanding of planning methodologies and systems.
Sound understanding of Production capabilities & limitations.
Good communication skills with fluency in English.
Computer literacy (MS Office Intermediate)
Working knowledge of JDE.
Desired:
Computer literacy. Ability to develop computer modelling programmes.
Skills & Competencies
Procurement and Sourcing Management
Customer Inquiries and Dispute Resolution
Customer Service Delivery Excellence
Risk and Compliance Management
Data Management and Control
Business Performance Management and Reporting
Project and Programme Management
Leading and Managing Change
Strategic Orientation and Global Awareness
General Leadership and Decision Making
People Management and Development
Influencing Ability and Negotiation
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, End to End Supply Chain, Import-Export, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Product Scheduling, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain, Supply Chain Analytics, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Supply Chain Optimization, Supply Chain Processes, Supply Chain Systems
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.