Planning & Performance Analyst

Job summary

bp pulse’s mission is to develop and shape bp’s next generation electrification business, which is customer centric and digitally enabled, and we are inviting you to be a part of it! We lead on new market entries and develop new integrated ecosystems that will be the key to developing innovative customer solutions in mobility. We acquire, create, scale up and grow businesses in the UK, European Union, China, Australia, New Zealand, India and the US. The role is in bp pulse central PPM ( Planning & Performance) team in London, UK and reports to bp pulse PPM Manager, also based in London. It partners with regional Finance and business teams across the globe; Accounting, Reporting and Control team, EV enablers, and PPM teams further up the Group organisation. For you, being part of bp pulse Finance organisation means working with us on: • Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory obligations in all jurisdictions. • Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and portfolio execution. • Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery. • Transformation – driving digital transformation across all elements of the finance entity to achieve sector-leading cost-performance; as well as integrating new businesses into our reporting processes and systems.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

•Support the PPM Manager with monthly actuals reporting activities for global bp pulse business including:

Use bp financial systems output and load monthly / quarterly actuals into bp MI reporting system (EP2 super-user)

Interface with Accounting Reporting & Control and Business Finance to ensure data completeness and integrity

Review and maintain the non-financial metrics reporting

Prepare monthly reports and analyse variances vs forecast and plan; extract insights about drivers of the performance for reviews with business and leadership teams

Provide summary reports and commentary to the Group PPM team and for Monthly Performance Reviews (MPRs) to the bp pulse CFO and leadership team

•Support the Global Financial Outlook (GFO)forecast and plan processes for bp pulse:

Develop and maintain templates, inputs and requirements

Engage with various stakeholders in the business, functional teams and leadership teams on the input assumptions and outputs

Consolidate GFOs financial and non-financial data and provide analytical support Maintain bp pulse capex pipeline

• Track Recharges & Allocation we receive from Group and analyse any variances

• Provide analytical and ad-hoc support to PPM Manager, CFO and regional Finance teams

• Support bp pulse growth through helping develop the PPM function in new markets and improve existing performance management processes:

Design and establish new processes and hierarchies in new markets

Integrate new businesses in bp pulse systems and reporting processes

Participate in developing, testing and implementing Integrated Business Planning solution in SAC (prospective IBP super-user)

Document new processes that we put in place as well as EV metric definitions Ad-hoc support regional finance teams with local PPM activities until they are fully resourced locally

Essential experience

A Bachelor's degree or Apprenticeship qualification, preferably in Finance, Business or Accounting

Excellent Excel and PowerPoint skills

Good command of written and spoken English

Solid financial accounting and reporting knowledge

Experience of quickly grasping new situations/business/activity

Experience in financial forecasting, planning and performance management Strong people engagement skills

Ability to interpret and communicate financial information with clarity providing insights

Desirable experience

Professional accountancy qualification

• Experience of planning and performance management processes



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



