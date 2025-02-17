Planning Performance Financial Modeller

This role is eligible for relocation within country

As Castrol continues its Global Planning Transformation, we seek to move to the next level of process maturity through bringing in financial impacts to day-to-day planning decision making. This requires bringing in key financial data to our global planning tool (Kinaxis Maestro) for every PU, validating this data, and developing processes to incorporate a Financial view into scenario studies to identify the best decision for the business in terms of service, inventory and cost.

The Supply Chain Planning Financial Data Analyst will be responsible for developing and maintaining advanced financial models to develop strategic and operational decision-making within the supply chain planning processes through over layering financial views to volume, availability and service views. They will play an important role in communicating and coaching PU planning teams on processes to apply financial views in Planning decision making, and processes to ensure data is consistent, valid and aligned with Finance teams.

This role requires a combination of financial acumen, data modeling expertise, and a deep understanding of supply chain dynamics, combined with excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively with a wide group of stakeholders.

Key Accountabilities !

Financial Data Modeling in Global Planning Tool (Kinaxis Maestro)

Work with Finance teams to ingest appropriate cost and financial data into the Global Planning Tool (Kinaxis Maestro), validating the data once ingested against source systems.

Working closely with Global and PU Planning teams, use and apply financial data to develop processes for how to model supply scenarios with the best outcomes for the business in terms of service, inventory and cost.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand financial objectives and integrate them into supply chain planning processes, as well as work to guide and inform appropriate financial targets applied during annual budgeting processes.

Data Analysis and Interpretation:

Develop performance metrics trackers working closely with AWS data lake teams to ensure financializing data is visualised and interpreted by all levels of the organisation from planning practitioners to senior leadership.

Develop and analyse models to evaluate the financial impact of different supply chain planning scenarios as identified by Global S&OP Planning team colleagues, across end to end planning areas including demand forecasting, inventory management and supply and production planning, alternative sources of raw material or finished goods, using the Scenario functionality within Kinaxis Rapid Response. This requires close collaboration with the Global S&OP process owners and wider GSC stakeholders to assess risks and opportunities associated with various scenarios.

Financial competence, communication & coaching

Develop approaches in financializing the global planning ways of working and capture in the Global Planning Playbook.

Communicate and coach Planning practitioners on financial assessment as captured in the Planning Playbook, and deliver through the Supply Chain Planning School

Work closely with Finance, Global S&OP, Procurement, Supply Chain Excellence and Portfolio Delivery teams, and with PU Planning teams to align financial goals with Supply Chain Planning objectives.

Communicate complex financial concepts in a clear and concise manner to non-financial stakeholders.

Continuous Improvement:

Find opportunities for process improvement and automation within financial data modeling of supply chain planning processes.

Stay informed about industry best practices and emerging technologies to improve financial modeling capabilities.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Proven experience in Finance modelling and data analysis

Strong proficiency in financial modeling tools including SAC, and advanced Excel skills.

Strong understanding of End to end supply chain management including demand and supply planning

Highly desirable working experience of supply chain planning digital tools (Kinaxis Maestro, APO) and ERP systems (SAP, ECC, S4Hana)

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional team environment.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



