Planning & Performance Manager

Finance



Finance Group



The role consists of:• delivering effective budgeting, forecasting and support cost management activities, and actuals reporting / analysis• performing analysis to generate actionable performance insight on the identified business problem• and recommending business opportunities, associated action plans, and monitor how value is being realized



Leads the timely management and submission of gross pre-allocation plan, budget and forecast as well as actuals.

Supports the respective LT through performing accurate, insightful and timely analysis of performance, deriving forecasting accuracy insights and identifying early indicators of risks to business/value delivery.

Working closely with their relevant counterparts, analyses and communicates the gross post allocation plan, forecast and actuals variance insights to the relevant LT and to their business finance partners.

Supports development of financial insights / MI to identify levers to more effectively deliver budget expectations.

Actively identifies change and improvement opportunities and supports cost management and budget and forecasting projects with a track record of delivering continuous improvement to processes and tools.

Degree level qualification in finance, economics, accounting, business administration or equivalent

Advanced skills and experience in underlying financials, accounting, and reporting.

Advanced or proficiency, in analytical skills, Excel.

Experience with recharges and allocations of business enabler costs.

Appreciation in Legal entity invoicing vs MI invoicing and required processes.

Ability to develop key insights from complex, incomplete data and for complex, not well-defined requests in support executive decision-making.

Proven track record of working under pressure and within tight timescales; prioritise demands of different stakeholders; good problem-solving skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledge in data science, analytics, and visualisation

Strong influencing, networking and relationship building skills

Working knowledge of data analytics and MI visualisation

Strong level of analytical skills complemented with business understanding

Experience of working closely with PPM and ARC counterparts to deliver performance reporting insights

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Analytics, Data Science, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Management Information (MI) Reporting, Management Reporting, Stakeholder Engagement



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.