Planning & Performance Manager

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning and Performance Manager

In this role You will:

Supply to the Business Segment Extended Leadership Team, improving how we operate across Embedded and GBS teams and our ability to support Business effectiveness and performance;

Embed the new ways of working, driving collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement to enhance performance in the GBS in support of the Business Segment agenda;

Co-ordination of projects within the team and participating in initiatives impacting overall E&I’s

Continuous co-operation with peers, exchanging standard process, looking for ways to improve/standardize processes across all E&I’s, more specifically on Finance function

Acts as deputy of Head of GBS PPM (e.g. attending LT meetings, providing information to GBS SVP, Finance PPM SVP in case of absence of Head of GBS PPM)

Works closely with the business partners who are supporting the GBS Head of Functions to understand performance and to be able to provide the right level of information for LT meetings

Prepares materials for GBS LT and FLT meetings by providing comprehensive performance summary on actuals, forecast and budgets

Key point of contact with Global Recharges and Allocation teams and Businesses to answer all questions related to GBS allocations

Leading the monitoring and delivering status updates on GBS transitions; work closely with GBS Transitions team and sending entities to align on FTEs and timing of transitions; provide update to GBS LT and FLT reviews

Leading the efficiency tracking and providing update on progress to the GBS LT

Responsible for the overall accuracy of reporting and the close process for GBS owned processes, ensuring financials are aligned with Group policies and local standards;

Maintain a strong internal control environment, aligning with BP Policies and Procedures (e.g. DofA, SoD, PCM testing);

Applies knowledge of specific policies including Group accounting policies as outlined in the Group Reporting Manual (GRM) and GCM to ensure compliance;

Partner with Business Segment Leaders to lead the performance agenda to deliver in-year and multi-year plans and shape business strategy for the longer term;

Drives a programme of continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardisation and simplification through a systematic approach;

Accountable for providing timely, accurate and reliable financial and management information including analysis, interpretation and insight;

Be responsible for the Allocations & Recovery process, working with key collaborators to ensure timely and accurate input into the Plan process;

Drives business performance conversations with Executives.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant finance/business field required

Part qualified or qualified in a recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA

Absolute fluency in “business English” is required

8-10 years relevant post degree experience work experience;

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills with proven capability to influence peers & leadership to achieve make a significant contribution to the business. Able to deal effectively at all levels within the organisation. Excellent teammate with the ability to communicate efficiently across all levels including the translation of sophisticated requirements to simple outcomes;

Shown leadership experience working with diverse cultures and able to coach team in order to improve capability;

Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention;

Able to assimilate data to identify key issues and aid decision making, able to anticipate future situations and plan ahead to meet them;

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



