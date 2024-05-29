Job summary
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as a
Planning & Performance Manager - Business Enablers
In this role You will:
- Budgeting and Forecasting: Lead core planning and performance activities, including the development of budgets, financial forecasts, and resources allocation strategies. Collaborate with finance teams to ensure alignment with strategic goals.
- Performance Reporting: Partner with Business and Finance leadership team to lead the performance agenda to deliver in-year and multi-year plans. Prepare and present comprehensive performance reports to senior leadership, stakeholders, and relevant teams. Communicate insights and recommendations clearly.
- Process Optimization: Drive continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardisation and simplification. Implement strategies to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.
- Projects and Transformation: Participate, contribute, and lead projects with strategic value and significant transformational impact at both GBS and Group level.
- Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate across multiple functions and businesses to further expand GBS footprint within the Planning and Performance space to the benefit of the entire Group, balancing between business needs, location requirements, efficiency, and quality considerations.
- Integration: Work with the Finance leadership team on PPM transformation initiatives, facilitating stronger integration across central, local, and business embedded Finance teams.
- Technology: contribute to develop, adopt, and integrate existing and new tools and systems to enhance data analysis and reporting capabilities.
- Leadership and Team Management: Provide leadership and guidance and develop the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Build capabilities and develop talents for future GBS growth, continuity, and succession planning purposes.
- Ethics and Compliance: Act as a role model, lead on E&C matters, champion bp values, foster an inclusive environment and ensure safety and wellbeing.
- Risk Control and Compliance: Maintain a strong internal control environment, complying with bp policies and procedures, identifying risks and areas of non-compliance, and acting accordingly to investigate route causes and adopt proper remedies and risk mitigation actions.
- Creating Insight: Partner with key business stakeholders to provide detailed performance analysis, insights, and ensuring integrity & sufficient challenge.
What You will need to be successful:
- Bachelor's degree in a relevant technical/business field.
- +10 years of relevant work experience within a multinational environment.
- +5 years of experience in planning, forecasting and performance management.
- Significant experience of leading complex and senior teams and managing performance.
- Previous experience in a Planning and Performance consolidation role.
- Experience of producing management presentations on complex financial information.
- Able to communicate and work effectively across all levels of the business.
- Very strong English communication skills
- Strong influencing skills.
- Able to work on multiple conflicting priorities under time pressure.
- Driven and self-started individual; bias for action and direct engagement with stakeholders
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.