We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Manager - Business Enablers

In this role You will:

Budgeting and Forecasting: Lead core planning and performance activities, including the development of budgets, financial forecasts, and resources allocation strategies. Collaborate with finance teams to ensure alignment with strategic goals.

Lead core planning and performance activities, including the development of budgets, financial forecasts, and resources allocation strategies. Collaborate with finance teams to ensure alignment with strategic goals. Performance Reporting: Partner with Business and Finance leadership team to lead the performance agenda to deliver in-year and multi-year plans. Prepare and present comprehensive performance reports to senior leadership, stakeholders, and relevant teams. Communicate insights and recommendations clearly.

Performance Reporting: Partner with Business and Finance leadership team to lead the performance agenda to deliver in-year and multi-year plans. Prepare and present comprehensive performance reports to senior leadership, stakeholders, and relevant teams. Communicate insights and recommendations clearly.

Process Optimization: Drive continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardisation and simplification. Implement strategies to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Projects and Transformation: Participate, contribute, and lead projects with strategic value and significant transformational impact at both GBS and Group level.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate across multiple functions and businesses to further expand GBS footprint within the Planning and Performance space to the benefit of the entire Group, balancing between business needs, location requirements, efficiency, and quality considerations.

Integration: Work with the Finance leadership team on PPM transformation initiatives, facilitating stronger integration across central, local, and business embedded Finance teams.

Technology: contribute to develop, adopt, and integrate existing and new tools and systems to enhance data analysis and reporting capabilities.

Leadership and Team Management: Provide leadership and guidance and develop the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Build capabilities and develop talents for future GBS growth, continuity, and succession planning purposes.

Ethics and Compliance: Act as a role model, lead on E&C matters, champion bp values, foster an inclusive environment and ensure safety and wellbeing.

Risk Control and Compliance: Maintain a strong internal control environment, complying with bp policies and procedures, identifying risks and areas of non-compliance, and acting accordingly to investigate route causes and adopt proper remedies and risk mitigation actions.

Creating Insight: Partner with key business stakeholders to provide detailed performance analysis, insights, and ensuring integrity & sufficient challenge.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree in a relevant technical/business field.

+10 years of relevant work experience within a multinational environment.

+5 years of experience in planning, forecasting and performance management.

Significant experience of leading complex and senior teams and managing performance.

Previous experience in a Planning and Performance consolidation role.

Experience of producing management presentations on complex financial information.

Able to communicate and work effectively across all levels of the business.

Very strong English communication skills

Strong influencing skills.

Able to work on multiple conflicting priorities under time pressure.

Driven and self-started individual; bias for action and direct engagement with stakeholders

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!