We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Manager

In this role You will:

Manage a multi-regional, multi-cultural shared-resource GBS PPM Sustain Team that supports PPM’s global operations through proactive, strategic capability allocation and reactive support flexibility.

Understand the bounds of GBS PPM Support Team’s duties relative to I&E and PPM, and negotiate, as needed, with these partners to resolve conflicts.

Work with the PPM Product Leads to ensure that the PPM Sustain Playbook recommendations are adopted and followed (e.g., PPM Sustain Support Model, SLAs, etc.).

Support the GBS PPM Sustain Product Leads to deliver agreed Product support as well as identify and manage escalations, where required.

Work with PPM Product Leads to establish and oversee prioritization of Product support activity (e.g., defects, enhancements, tasks), and, when necessary, raise concerns to the appropriate partner (e.g., I&E).

Track defect management performance to identify and resolve issues.

Track and report GBS PPM Sustain Team performance results to GBS and PPM leadership to ensure needs and accountabilities are being met.

Liaise with PPM, GBS, and I&E partners, as needed, to resolve any GBS PPM Sustain Team concerns or issues.

Manage capability (e.g., capacity and technical skill mix) of the GBS PPM Sustain Team and scale it based on approved PPM demand.

Define, implement, maintain, and refine GBS PPM Sustain Team protocols, procedures, PPM-product-specific SLAs (including heightened support during business-critical windows), accountabilities, and the like.

What You will need to be successful:

General technical knowledge, including a general understanding of product management concepts, DevOps, and technical development life cycles stages and business implications therein.

Business transformation project experience, especially digital transformation projects, including data and process change activities as well as the creation of value and impact therein.

Significant business experience (preferably in energy or technology sectors) with demonstrated skills in managing diverse, global teams.

Strong teammate and leader with ability to effectively communicate (written & oral) and collaborate in a global multi-cultural environment.

Proven ability to collaborate with subject matter experts across the technology landscape to drive continuous improvement.

Promotes an inclusive, open culture of collaboration and innovation with a focus on continuous improvement.

Comfortable autonomously, creatively, and proactively solving – or managing the resolution of – problems or concerns from various partners on technological and/or process matters.

Experience in working with and presenting to business leaders.

Comfortable taking ownership of issues to drive resolution, including networking with and influencing necessary partners (from senior leadership to end-users).

Ability to proactively and constructively work with senior leaders to understand issues and concerns and work across organization to develop solutions.

Demonstrate independent leadership, ownership of delivery, and accountability for Team performance.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.