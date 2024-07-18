Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Manager

In this role You will:

Lead the timely management and submission of gross pre-allocation plan, budget and forecast as well as actuals.

Support the respective LT through performing accurate, insightful and timely analysis of performance, deriving forecasting accuracy, insights and identifying early indicators of risks to business/value delivery.

Work closely with their relevant counterparts, analyze and communicate the gross post allocation plan, forecast and actuals variance insights to the relevant LT and to their business finance partners.

Support development of financial insights / MI to identify levers to deliver budget expectations more effectively.

Actively identify changes and improvement opportunities and support cost management, budget and forecasting projects with a track record of delivering continuous improvement to processes and tools.

Contribute to the GBS/PPM integration, improving how we operate and collaborate across teams and our ability to effectively support Businesses/Enablers.

Develop new and better ways of working, driving collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement in support of the GBS and business agenda.

Support and coach team members, ensuring effective accountabilities execution across the team.

What You will need to be successful:

Advanced skills and experience in underlying financials, accounting, planning and reporting.

Advanced or proficiency, in analytical skills, Excel.

Experience with recharges and allocations of business enabler costs.

Appreciation in Legal entity invoicing vs MI invoicing and required processes.

Ability to develop key insights from complex, incomplete data and for complex, not well-defined requests in support executive decision-making.

Proven track record of working under pressure and within tight timescales; prioritise demands of different partners; good problem-solving skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledge in data science, analytics, and visualisation

Strong influencing, networking and relationship building skills

Working knowledge of data analytics and MI visualisation

Strong level of analytical skills complemented with business understanding

Experience of working closely with PPM and ARC counterparts to deliver performance reporting insights

Degree or equivalent experience level qualification in finance, economics, accounting, business administration or equivalent

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



