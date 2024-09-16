Planning & Performance Manager

Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS: Global Business Services – Planning & Performance Product Sustain Manager

Background:

Global Business Services (GBS) and Planning & Performance Management (PPM) seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across PPM’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in GBS called the GBS PPM Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.

Team Scope:

The GBS PPM Sustain Team will work in 2 key areas:

1. Technical and Process Support for PPM Products – The Team will work with PPM Product and Sustain Teams, providing technical and process support – directly or through mentorship, as the situation requires – in response to inquiries, questions, or concerns.

2. Continuous Improvement – The Team will work across multiple PPM products, putting it in an outstanding position to identify relevant lessons learned that can be applied both for individual products as well as across the product suite.

The Role – Global Business Services – Planning & Performance Product Sustain Manager:

The GBS PPM Product Sustain Manager will handle the GBS PPM Sustain Team, making this a relevant leadership role that crosses both GBS and PPM organizations. They will have a dotted line to the VP Transformation PPM and will work directly with the PPM Transformation Leadership Team to develop the PPM Sustain agenda. The successful candidate will lead and optimize product sustain across a product portfolio of 20+ products, hundreds of users, >$15M of annual OpEx as well as work and connect with a wide range of customers within GBS, PPM, as well as other groups (e.g., I&E). As this role is a leadership role, it is not bound by a strict set of static tasks. Instead, the successful candidate is encouraged to perform the vital, potentially evolving, responsibilities necessary to own the GBS PPM Sustain Team.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Handle a multi-regional, multi-cultural shared-resource GBS PPM Sustain Team that supports PPM’s global operations through proactive, strategic capability allocation and reactive support flexibility.

• Understand the bounds of GBS PPM Support Team’s duties relative to I&E and PPM, and negotiate, as needed, with these customers to resolve conflicts.

• Work with the PPM Product Leads to ensure that the PPM Sustain Playbook recommendations are accepted and followed (e.g., PPM Sustain Support Model, SLAs, etc.).

• Support the GBS PPM Sustain Product Leads to deliver agreed Product support as well as identify and handle customer issues, where required.

• Work with PPM Product Leads to establish and coordinate prioritization of Product support activity (e.g., defects, improvements, tasks), and, when vital, increase concerns to the appropriate customer (e.g., I&E).

• Track defect management performance to identify and resolve issues.

• Track and report GBS PPM Sustain Team performance results to GBS and PPM leadership to ensure needs and accountabilities are being met.

• Liaise with PPM, GBS, and I&E customers, as needed, to resolve any GBS PPM Sustain Team concerns or issues.

• Handle capability (e.g., capacity and technical skill mix) of the GBS PPM Sustain Team and scale it based on approved PPM demand.

• Define, implement, maintain, and refine GBS PPM Sustain Team protocols, procedures, PPM-product-specific SLAs (including heightened support during business-critical windows), accountabilities, and the like.

crucial EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

• General technical knowledge, including a general understanding of product management concepts, DevOps, and technical development life cycles stages and business implications therein.

• Business transformation project experience, especially digital transformation projects, including data and process change activities as well as the creation of value and impact therein.

• Significant business experience (preferably in energy or technology sectors) with shown skills in handling diverse, global teams.

• Strong phenomenal teammate and leader with ability to optimally communicate (written & oral) and collaborate in a global multi-cultural environment.

• Shown ability to collaborate with subject matter authorities across the technology landscape to drive continuous improvement.

• Promotes an inclusive, open culture of collaboration and innovation with a focus on continuous improvement.

• Comfortable autonomously, creatively, and proactively solving – or handling the resolution of – problems or concerns from various customers on technological and/or process matters.

• Experience in working with and addressing business leaders.

• Comfortable taking ownership of issues to drive resolution, including networking with and influencing vital customers (from senior leadership to end-users).

• Ability to proactively and constructively work with senior leaders to understand issues and concerns and work across organization to develop solutions.

• Demonstrate independent leadership, ownership of delivery, and accountability for Team performance.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



