As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. Join our Team and advance your career as a Planning & Performance Manager In this role You will: Lead the timely management and submission of gross pre-allocation plan, budget and forecast as well as actuals.

Support the respective LT through performing accurate, insightful and timely analysis of performance, deriving forecasting accuracy, insights and identifying early indicators of risks to business/value delivery.

Work closely with their relevant counterparts, analyze and communicate the gross post allocation plan, forecast and actuals variance insights to the relevant LT.

Support development of financial insights and MI to identify levers to deliver budget expectations more effectively.

Actively identify changes and improvement opportunities and support cost management, budget and forecasting projects with a track record of delivering continuous improvement to processes and tools.

Contribute to the Finance/FP&A integration, improving how we operate and collaborate across teams and our ability to effectively support Businesses/Enablers.

Develop new and better ways of working, driving collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement in support of the Finance FBT and business agenda.

Support and coach team members, ensuring effective accountabilities execution across the team. What You will need to be successful: Degree level qualification in finance, economics, accounting, business administration or equivalent

Fluent in English

Advanced skills and experience in underlying financials, accounting, planning and reporting.

Advanced or proficiency, in analytical skills, Excel.

Experience with recharges and allocations of business enabler costs.

Appreciation in Legal entity invoicing vs MI invoicing and required processes.

Ability to develop key insights from complex, incomplete data and for complex, not well-defined requests in support executive decision-making.

Proven track record of working under pressure and within tight timescales; prioritise demands of different stakeholders; good problem-solving skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledge in data science, analytics, and visualisation

Strong influencing, networking and relationship building skills

Working knowledge of data analytics and MI visualisation

Strong level of analytical skills complemented with business understanding

Experience of working closely with FP&A and ARC counterparts to deliver performance reporting insights At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management



