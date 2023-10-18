Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The planning & performance SME is responsible for timely delivering of analysis and insights and other financial performance activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results are recorded and reported with integrity to support performance review and decision making.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support the preparation of annual plan and forecasts process, coordinate the consolidation and submission, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and providing assurance to business finance.

Partner with business finance to analyze financial performance and articulate the underlying delivery of actuals vs forecast or plan on monthly basis.

Proactively identify and investigate data discrepancies and any movements and provides insights.

Ensure timely, accurate and smooth delivery of robust management information (MI) processes that support delivery of business performance, including reconciliations and provide commentaries on variances.

Ensure effective financial systems, robust financial controls, and compliance with standards, including review of the balance sheet integrity and adherence to minimal control expectation.

Drive and implement the roll out of business change, initiatives, or control agenda to ensure business compliance.

Implement continuous improvement activities within the team, and proactively look for opportunities for process standardization and alignment in a consistent manner across the functions and business.

Proactively develops and establish positive relationship with internal or external teams within bp.

Support ad hoc assignment or project as and when required.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification with strong analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

5 - 6 years of finance & accounting experience, preferably in management information reporting and financial reporting.

Excellent proficiency in PowerPoint and Excel.

Proactive and highly motivated individual able to communicate at all levels of the organization.

Shared service centre experience.

Prior experience with JDE system is an advantage.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Financial Accounting, Financial accounting and reporting, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Problem Solving, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.