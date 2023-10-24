Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance SME

The core accountability of the role is to provide financial support to the Business for core Finance processes (GFO, GFR, Plan, Embedded Control) as well as deliver business partnering support for certain key areas.

In this role You will:

Support the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured for the designated business(es).

Produce detailed forecasts during the year, drawing insights and highlighting areas where performance targets are not being met.

Articulate trends and summarises detailed analysis into meaningful high level messages.

Analyse and interpret actuals as a basis for performance management at business level.

Actively support reporting and cost allocation processes.

Understand the drivers of value for the Business and associated risks.

Efficiently interpret financial and operational achievements for businesses, while thoughtfully assessing and communicating the alignment of real results with the most recent forecasts on a monthly basis. These insights seamlessly integrate into our annual plan and improve the current year's outlook.

Collaborate with ARC manager(s) alongside our GBS team to complete Period End Close tasks and ensure the meticulous review and fulfillment of BSI activities for pertinent accounts

Support the drive for continuous improvement (CI) in MI to ensure integrity & accuracy and to meet advances in business requirements

Supply to the performance networks to share findings and solutions

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Minimum of 5-6 years relevant post degree experience

Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA or qualified by experience

Proficiency in English

Proficient at uncovering nuanced connections among seemingly unrelated information and analyses, adeptly deciphering data to swiftly recognize trends, cause-and-effect relationships, and the fundamental sources of issues, all while offering innovative solutions

Anticipating and addressing collaborators' needs and concerns in a strategic manner to develop an influential approach that garners widespread acceptance

A good understanding and use of MI tools (e.g. SAP BW, MI Tool, Dashboards, Power BI) and the underlying IT&S system (preferably SAP)

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with an emphasis on performance analysis and intervention.

Able to analyse and summarise sophisticated information and prepared to drive performance improvements together with the business.

Experience of working with large data sets

Skilled at interpreting accounting data, able to provide a focus on underlying trends and messages.

Resilience to operate optimally in a fast paced, ambitious environment.

Expert Excel user

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently (CI).

Excellent communication and cooperation skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



