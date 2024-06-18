Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance SME

In this role You will:

Be engaged in convenience cost reporting and supporting the business cost transformation team on tracking of cost savings, including DT25 activities

In addition, newly scoped role would also cover TGE reporting and working with IBP team on digitization of TGE EBITDA reporting

Be responsible for coordinating and consolidation of the in-year forecast and annual Planning process

Provide support to 5-year planning horizon as needed

Be accountable for the production all materials to support monthly and quarterly performance reviews at different levels of the organisation

Be accountable for the consolidated business forecasting process, variance bridges and functions allocation (local and group allocated charges) processes

Be accountable for facilitation of the business management planning & performance reporting process

Be accountable for projects planning through the business management (CBM) process ensuring full integration with other processes and alignment with stakeholders

Manage register of business risks and opportunities (V&Os)

Review performance through multiple lens with a bias for qualitative insights to ensure that the business is appraised of external trends, competitor activities, dynamic market insights to enable timely response in service of in-year & long-term goals

Provide quality business level commentary on performance

Develop the availability of timely & insightful MI through Power BI reports

Drive the continuous improvement, standardisation and simplification across the core planning & performance processes

What You will need to be successful:

A Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience or higher is required - preferably in Finance or Accounting

CPA, MBA, ACCA, CIMA or Chartered Accountant an advantage

5+ years of relevant finance and accounting experience

Experience of financial reporting & analysis and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention

Ability to develop key insights from complex, incomplete data and for complex, not well-defined requests in support executive decision-making

Proven track record of working under pressure and within tight timescales; prioritise demands of different partners; good problem-solving skills

Experience managing, influencing, and balancing multiple partner groups to drive performance

Excellent Excel, Powerpoint

Familiarity with PPM/ARC processes in c&p is very desirable

Business and commercial competence

Attitude looking for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently

Building networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Self-starter with an ability to prioritise and work independently with limited guidance

Strong numerical and analytic skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills (in English)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.