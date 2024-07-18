Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance SME

In this role You will:

Support the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured for the designated business(es).

Produce detailed forecasts covering volume, revenue, cost, margin and RCOP as informed by the LBM process, drawing insights and highlighting areas where performance targets are not being met.

Contribute to business case preparation & subsequent review of FMs & CAPEX expenditure.

Establish & maintain a proactive business partnering relationship between Finance and the local entity sales director(s) to ensure underlying performance is well understood, to proactively challenge and propose performance improvements, and to monitor & investigate anomalies & trends.

Support the Performance Management agenda for the entities in scope, ensuring robust & timely forecasts and deliver MI analysis and commentary for the leadership team.

Partner with other business stakeholders to provide detailed analysis of focus areas of performance, providing insights and interventions and associated analysis (V&Os) ensuring integrity & sufficient challenge.

Monitor and support sales & marketing initiatives (including pricing) to ensure effective tracking & accurate analysis of profitability.

Own the Local monthly LBM financialisation process and supporting processes – eg COGS & where applicable, Trade Loan forecasts, working with ARC and GSC analysts.

Support regular forward looking competitor analysis and insight gathering.

Translate financial and operational performance for the businesses and evaluates and articulates the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis to incorporate into the plan and current outlook for the year.

Provide input to the Cluster Head Office channel of the recharge process for the entities, ensuring costs are recharged to countries fairly and accurately

Support the ARC manager, in partnership with GBS, in completing Close activities, and with the review and completion of BSI activities for relevant accounts.

Support the drive for continuous improvement in MI to ensure integrity & accuracy and to meet advances in business requirements.

Contribute to the Performance networks across all clusters to share learnings and solutions.

What You will need to be successful:

Part qualified or qualified in a recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA.

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory.

A good understanding and use of MI tools (eg SAP BW, BIGS BO) and the underlying IT&S system (preferably SAP)

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention

Able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements together with the business

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance.

Focuses effort and prioritises work to deliver business value; must be self-starter, highly motivated with the ability to communicate with all levels of the organisation.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

Builds networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge – a team player

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.