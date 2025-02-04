Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



The Planning & Performance SME is responsible for the planning and forecasting, delivering timely analysis and insights, MI reporting and other financial performance management activities with the objective of optimizing business performance and support decision-making.

The incumbent must possess strong knowledge in management reporting and analytical thinking, with a sense of business acumen and the ability to communicate and influence effectively at the right levels.

Responsible for the preparation of the annual plan and forecasts by collaborating with business stakeholders and functional management. This includes submission processes, ensuring that the plans and forecasts are appropriately challenged, and providing assurance to business finance.

Proactively engage and partner with the business finance and functional teams to analyse financial results and articulate the underlying performance on monthly basis and provide recommendations and interventions to drive improved performance.

Proactively identifies and investigates data discrepancies and any movements, provides insights, and escalates issues as necessary.

Responsible for the preparation and submission of management information (MI) data via MI system, including reconciliations and provide commentaries on variances.

Ensure timely, accurate and smooth delivery of robust MI processes that support delivery of business performance.

Ensure effective financial systems, robust financial controls and compliance with standards, including adherence to the Product Costing / Transfer Costing (PCTP) policy.

Support and implement the rollout of business change, initiatives or control agenda for business compliance.

Implement continuous improvement activities within the team, and proactively look for opportunities for process standardization and alignment in a consistent manner across the functions and business.

Proactively develops and establish positive relationship with internal or external teams within bp.

Support ad hoc assignments or projects as and when required.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification with strong analytical and system thinking skills and commercial awareness.

Minimum 5 years of relevant finance & accounting experience, preferably in business performance management, financial and management reporting.

Excellent proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint.

Proactive and highly motivated individual, able to work with little supervision on long term tasks and highly focused on delivery. Able to communicate at all levels of the organisation.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently. Ability to manage conflicting priorities is essential.

Consistently demonstrate a business partnering mind-set and approach to their work thru creating insights and building relationships which enhance the contribution to business delivery.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation/adjustment to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



