Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. Join our Team and advance your career as a Planning & Performance SME In this role You will: Support the bottom-up and top down annual plan process ensuring that submissions from countries and clusters are aligned with agreed targets.

Ensure adherence to the financial standardisation agenda

Manage the balance between near and long term objectives.

Support ad-hoc and strategic business decisions understanding the implications balancing risk and reward

Participate in projects and provide financial insight

Facilitate conversations between relevant sales an finance stakeholders to ensure underlying performance is well understood.

Business Awareness: the ability to embrace the changing business environment

Ensure all financial aspects of the reporting are operating effectively and that appropriate multi-year and annual plans are developed. Monitor in-year performance, recommending and implementing interventions where necessary.

Assist the embedded finance team in the analysis and preparation of month end slide decks

Ensure close collaboration and coordination with all embedded teams, sales, marketing, finance customer service, pricing

Translate LBM financial and operational performance to stakeholders and the Performance Manager, and evaluates and articulates the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis to incorporate into the plan and current outlook for the year.

Provide advice and support to embedded finance team and sales teams to ensure the timely and accurate reporting of actuals.

Work with key stakeholders to support compliance with all appropriate group and external accounting policies and financial reporting standards.

Support levers and actions to manage performance e.g. trend analysis. and seeks continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardisation and simplification through a systematic approach.

Digital skills for continuous improvement of reporting tools and reporting landscape What You will need to be successful: Relevant degree and min 6 years experience in related Finance area

Digital skills PBI, excel, SAC

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory.

Good understanding of finance, business operations

Proven experience working with diverse cultures

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance.

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills with proven capability to influence peers & leadership in order to make a significant contribution to the business.

Able to assimilate data to identify key issues and aid decision making, able to anticipate future situations and plan ahead to meet them.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently. At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.