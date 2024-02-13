Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Planning & Performance Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Ensure payroll transactions are paid, recorded, reported, and forecasted with integrity, transparency and in a timely manner

Participate the payroll related monitoring, cash forecasting, balance sheet assurance

Work directly with UK Payroll teams and other Payroll related teams to support transactions, process payments and investigate open items

Be responsible for reconciliation of UK Payroll Cash Accounts and payroll balance sheet accounts; prepare journals and intercompany invoices

Support the payment activity to employees and 3rd parties outside of payroll calendar

Monitor/fund the UK payroll related bank accounts

Work with HR to simplify and improve processes, automatize payments

Actively support the bank transactions, file uploads, Fuel card transactions

Participate in the wider Global Cost Team and ad hoc project work

Be an audit contact for UK Payroll (BS) related queries

Support UK Payroll ad hoc requests

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor/Master’s degree or equivalent qualification in economics, accounting or business administration,

Requires a minimum of 2 years relevant post degree experience in financial area

Payroll process related experience

Payroll Accounting experience

Ability to deliver results against tight deadlines

Analytical, financial control and accounting experience.

Good understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate.

Good communication and interpersonal skills to be able to work with and influence a diverse range of stakeholders

Fluency in English

Ability to take initiative and look to drive process change and improvements

Shared services experience is desired.

Experienced user of SAP systems and Banking systems

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.