As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Team and advance your career as a: Planning & Performance Senior Analyst In this role You will: Be responsible for managing AP and payroll activities in Ghana and Nigeria

Apply and monitor compliance with accounting and control standards in the provision of financial information.

Network with local stakeholders to ensure financial reporting is consistent between the business and function.

Support AP activities and Payroll activities in Nigeria and Ghana

Be involved in Audit and project activities.

Be involved in the annual Planning and Cost allocation process

Participate in the wider ST&S Global Cost Team and ad hoc project work that may arise.

Work with stakeholders from different segments.

Be responsible for sensitive data management (bonus data, staff cost, trading cost). What You will need to be successful: Bachelor degree or equivalent qualification in economics, accounting or business administration, Masters Degree preferred.

A minimum of 3-5 years relevant post degree experience in a wide range of business operations

Good accounting experience using SAP

Ability to deliver results against tight deadlines

Analytical, financial control and accounting experience.

Good understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate.

Managing multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery.

Strong Excel skills.

Fluency in English

Ability to take initiative and look to drive process change and improvements

Shared services experience is desired.

Project management, process improvement using Continuous Improvement methodology experience is preferred.

Experienced user of SAP systems and familiarity with FBW. At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



