Planning & Performance Senior SME

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



The role responsible for timely delivering of analysis and insights and other financial performance activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results are recorded and reported with integrity to support performance review and decision making.



Key Accountabilites:

Ensure timely, accurate and smooth delivery of robust management information (MI) processes that support delivery of business performance.

Coordinate the consolidation of regional performance reporting, responsible for the preparation and submission of MI data via MI system, including reconciliations and provide commentaries on variances.

Partner with the business finance and sales teams to analyse financial results and articulate the underlying performance on a monthly basis and provide recommendations and interventions to drive improved performance.

Ensure effective financial systems, robust financial controls and compliance with standards, including review of the Balance Sheet Integrity (BSI) and adherence to Minimal Control Expectation.

Drive and implement the roll out of business change, initiatives or control agenda to ensure business compliance.

Implement continuous improvement activities within the team, and proactively look for opportunities for process standardization and alignment in a consistent manner across the functions and business.

Proactively develops and establish positive relationship with internal or external teams within bp.

Support ad hoc assignment or project as and when required.

Conduct knowledge sharing across multiple teams at various locations.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification with strong analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

6 - 8 years of finance & accounting experience, preferably in management information reporting and financial reporting.

Excellent proficiency in PowerPoint and Excel.

Proactive and highly motivated individual able to communicate at all levels of the organisation.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

Focuses effort and prioritises work to deliver business value; must be self-starter, highly motivated.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital fluency, Financial Accounting, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Analysis and Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Information (MI) Reporting, Management Reporting, Problem Solving, Project Management, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.