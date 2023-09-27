Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Finance Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Senior SME

In this role You will:

Establish and maintain proactive and effective relationships with the wider Finance team and supporting Enablers to ensure underlying performance is well understood, to proactively challenge and propose performance improvements, and to supervise & investigate anomalies & trends.

Proactively work together with the supported Function to identify focus areas and propose/implement process improvements.

Act as the key point of contact for the supported Function. Drive an efficient and effective collaborate with the Embedded Finance Team and all the operational teams in support of the Performance Management agenda, ensuring robust & timely forecasts and deliver MI analysis and commentary for the Leadership team.

Provide financial support to the whole Business segment for core Finance processes (GFO, GFR, Plan, Embedded Control).

Be accountable for providing timely, accurate and reliable financial and management information including analysis, interpretation and insights.

Support business performance conversations.

Partner with the collaborators to look for opportunities to improve processes, build efficiencies and control improvements. Support the drive for continuous improvement in MI to ensure integrity & accuracy and to meet advances in business requirements.

Translate financial and operational performances for the business, evaluate and articulate the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a quarterly basis to incorporate into the plan and current outlook for the year.

Maintain a strong internal control environment, aligning with BP Policies and Procedures (e.g. DofA, EuC, BSI, SoD, CET testing).

Actively update controls knowledge. Maintain appropriate process documentation

Proactively contribute to improve how we operate across the planning and performance teams and our ability to support the Function’s efficiency and performance.

What You will need to be successful:

5 years relevant work experience in a large and multinational environment with collaborator relationships across multiple countries

1-2 years in a similar position

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant finance/business field required

Absolute fluency in “business English” is required

Proactive, self-starter, highly motivated individual able to communicate at all levels of the organisation

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Customer and service-oriented thinking

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance

Look for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently

Build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge – a standout colleague



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



