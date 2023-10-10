Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Senior SME

Support the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured for the designated functions and business(es)

Produce detailed forecasts, drawing insights and highlighting areas where performance targets aren’t being met

Supply to case preparation & subsequent review of FMs

Establish & maintain a proactive business partnering relationship between Finance and the local entity director(s) to ensure underlying performance is well understood, to proactively challenge and propose performance improvements, and to supervise & investigate anomalies & trends

Support the Performance Management agenda for the entities in scope, ensuring robust & timely forecasts and deliver MI analysis and commentary for the leadership team

Supervise and support cost reduction initiatives to ensure effective tracking & accurate analysis of profitability

Support the relevant manager, in partnership with GBS, in completing Close activities, and with the review and completion of BSI activities for relevant accounts.

Maintain a strong internal control environment, aligning with BP Policies and Procedures (e.g. DofA, EuC, BSI, SoD, CET testing)

Actively identify requirements for additional process and system controls and advance or respond appropriately

5-7 years relevant work experience in a large and multinational environment with collaborator relationships across multiple countries and 1-2 years in a similar position

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant finance/business field required

Part qualified or qualified in a recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA.

Absolute proficiency in “business English” is required.

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Customer and service-oriented thinking

A good understanding and use of MI tools (eg SAP BW) and the underlying IT&S system (preferably SAP)

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, GFO & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention

Able to analyse and summarise sophisticated information and prepared to drive performance improvements together with the business

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance

Focuses effort and prioritises work to deliver business value; must be self-starter, highly motivated with the ability to connect with all levels of the organisation

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently

Builds networks to improve efficiency and share knowledge – a phenomenal teammate

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



