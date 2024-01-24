Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Planning & Performance Senior SME

In this role You will:

Be accountable for the MI process, incorporating forecast reporting, variance and bridging analysis, ensuring that the forecasts have integrity and fully reflect delivery risks.

Be accountable for month end actuals reporting, including accruals and recoding, and collaborating closely with Global Business Services to resolve any issues.

Apply and supervise compliance with accounting and control standards in the provision of financial information.

Network with local BU controllers to ensure financial reporting is consistent between the business and function.

Handle the Offshore resource cost allocation and reporting process.

Ensure that MI is accurately entered into appropriate systems (FBW and Minerva) and resolve all balancing items.

Liaise with Budget Holders reporting actuals and insightful analysis on a timely basis, sharing of information and processes to provide co-ordinated support for the budget holders.

Involvement in the annual Planning and Cost allocation process.

Participate in the wider Global Cost Team and ad hoc project work that may arise.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in economics, accounting or business administration, Masters Degree preferred.

Requires a minimum of 6 years relevant post degree experience in a wide range of business operations including 3-5 years’ experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting.

Qualified or Part Qualified Accountant (ACA / CIMA / ACCA)

Good accounting experience using SAP

Ability to deliver results against tight deadlines

Analytical, financial control and accounting experience.

Good understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to be able to work with and influence a diverse range of collaborators at all levels.

Handling multiple/conflicting priorities with a consistent track record of delivery.

Strong Excel skills.

Proficiency in English

Ability to take initiative and look to drive process change and improvements

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.