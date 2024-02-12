Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Senior SME

In this role You will:

Work with the UK Finance Manager to support and coordinate the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured for the designated business(es).

Produce detailed forecasts during the year, drawing insights and highlighting areas where performance targets are not being met.

Handle and maintain the Dealer Model to support tender submissions and management of dealer groups

Articulate trends and summarise detailed analysis into significant high level messages.

Analyze and interpret actuals as a basis for performance management at business level.

Understand the drivers of value for the Business and associated risks.

Work closely with the C&P Fuels teams, Fleet analyst embedded finance team, pricing and Europe Fuels analyst to provide analytical support, build reports and insights around gross margin, volume including actuals and financialised forecasts for CBM GFO, Plan and Strategy.

Interpret and communicate financial and operational performance for businesses, regularly evaluating and articulating the alignment between actuals and latest forecasts each month to advise the annual plan and current year outlook.

Be the first point of contact the ARC manager(s), in partnership with GBS, in completing Period End Close activities, and with the review and completion of BSI activities for relevant accounts.

Drive continuous improvement (CI) in MI to ensure integrity & accuracy and to meet advances in business requirements. (e.g.: As required develops and maintains local country Power BI reports such as dealer dashboards)

Chip in to the performance networks to share takeaways and solutions

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience and a minimum of 5-6 years relevant post degree experience

Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA or qualified by experience

Proficiency in English

Resourceful at uncovering subtle connections in diverse information, quickly identifying trends, cause-and-effect relationships, and addressing root causes while proposing effective solutions

Proactively identifying collaborators’ needs and concerns to plan an influence approach that will gain acceptance.

A good understanding and use of MI tools (e.g. SAP BW, MI Tool, Dashboards, Power BI) and the underlying IT&S system (preferably SAP)

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention.

Experience of leading teams and handling performance

Able to analyse and summarise sophisticated information and prepared to drive performance improvements together with the business.

Resilience to operate optimally in a fast paced, challenging environment.

Expert use of Excel.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently (CI).

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.