Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Senior SME

In this role You will:

Support the Implementation of the quality control processes of the P&O ERP program.

Develop and maintain reporting mechanisms for tracking costs and performance metrics for the P&O ERP program.

Analyze data to provide insights into cost efficiencies and performance improvements.

Implementing risk mitigation strategies and controls to minimize the impact of identified risks.

Ensuring adherence to industry regulations, company policies, and ERP best practices.

Collaborate with cross-enablers teams to implement and enforce governance frameworks.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in a relevant field such as Business, Information Technology, or a related subject area.

Experience in governance, controls, quality assurance, cost reporting, and risk management within an ERP environment.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to assess data, identify patterns, and make informed decisions.

Fluency in English.

Effective verbal and written communication skills to convey complex information to diverse partners.

Project management skills to coordinate and implement governance and controls initiatives within the SAP ERP program.

Understanding of compliance standards, regulatory requirements, and risk management principles.

Ability to collaborate with cross-enablers teams and work effectively in a collaborative environment.

Familiarity with SAP governance and controls best practices is desirable.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

