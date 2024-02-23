Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Planning & Performance Team and advance your career as a



Planning & Performance Senior SME

In this role You will:

Collaborate closely with the Mobility & Convenience Capex & Investment Manager to provide analytical support and insights related to actuals and financial forecasts for in-year planning and strategy updates

Develop advanced reports, utilizing tools such as Power BI, to support the Mobility & Convenience Europe PPM teams and key business stakeholders

Consolidate the in-year forecast and annual planning process for investment-related accounts, encompassing profit and loss statement, cash flow, and balance sheet

Support the production of materials for performance reviews at various organizational levels, providing insightful business commentary on performance

Review performance through multiple lenses, emphasizing qualitative insights to ensure timely responses to external trends, competitor activities, and dynamic market insights in alignment with in-year and long-term goals

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree, preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting

Proficiency in written and spoken English; proficiency in other European language is an advantage

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and relationship management skills to facilitate effective collaboration

Self-starter mentality with the ability to prioritize and work independently with minimal guidance

Strong technical skills in Power BI and Excel

Solid numerical and analytic skills, coupled with business acumen and an understanding of business drivers

Familiarity with customer needs and the ability to contextualize business decisions accordingly

Understanding of system controls, financial controls, and risk assessment, including familiarity with Finance processes, systems, and key internal interfaces

Minimum of 5 years of finance experience

Experience with Agile techniques, including Scrum and Kanban, is advantageous

Knowledge of the mineral oil industry is preferred

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Skills:

