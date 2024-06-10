Entity:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Senior SME

In this role You will:

Support for development of regional budget submissions, i.e. QPF’s.

Facilitate interfaces with Logistics personnel to ensure that all inputs for costs are included in estimates and forecasts including for Value of Work Done, i.e. VOWD

Support quality application of all required budget management tools and trackers

Assess cost forecast estimates to ensure they reflect approved budgets

Assess actual vs. forecast spend discrepancies to identify cause and adjust forecast

Support purchase to pay process e.g., shopping cart creation, PO approvals, vendor queries - As required.

Support invoice validation and accounts payables invoice queries.

Support cost allocation process

Provide assurance that budgetary systems meet appropriate delegations of authority, i.e. FM (Financial Memorandum), AFE (Authorisation For Expenditure)

Monitor and report on cost based KPIs and metrics

Support regional cost performance reviews

Support financial audits for Logistics including for Joint Ventures

What You will need to be successful:

Motivated self-starter with positive influencing skills and a strong business sense.

Bachelor's degree in Finance or Business.

Excellent data analysis and interrogation skills, including advanced-level use of PowerBI, Excel, and data analytics.

Strong verbal and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and distinctly, fluency in English.

Prior experience in finance processes especially in the areas of estimating value of work done, budgeting & forecasting and cost monitoring & analysis.

Solid understanding of key business drivers (financial and operational) and how they relate to profitability.

An understanding of planning and performance management and previous experience in heritage upstream business is preferred.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!