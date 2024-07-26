Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning & Performance Senior SME

In this role You will:

Support, develop and deploy integrated PPM digital solutions that merge financial and non-financial MI, including standardized and automated self-service MI reporting and analytical toolkits in accordance with defined standards. This includes: Provide Sustain support for identified activities, as needed. Support collecting and analyzing end users’ requirements. Support development of the solution; and,

Effective communication with partners, including end user validation, engagement and ensuring products meet user requirements

Support development of required documentation and user training

Apply understanding of key customers, processes, systems, and the associated data to implement fit for purpose digital solutions enabling insights to build business value

Partnering with the wider PPM teams, including Planning & Financial MI, MI Industrialization, and PPM Solutions, to find opportunities to enhance visualization and data analysis efficiencies while improving the user experience; support others as needed to deliver these opportunities

Proactively support the transfer of learning across various levels of the organization.

What You will need to be successful:

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes.

Bachelor’s or higher degree in Finance/Accounting/Business.

Essential work, business, technical or operational experience which an applicant must possess, otherwise they will be unable to adequately perform the job. Consider what is truly essential as we do not want to screen out candidates who could do the job with non- traditional backgrounds. Therefore, the wording used should be specific and explicit. Information requirements can include:

A definition of the knowledge, skills, abilities and attributes that the candidate needs to have and/or

Competencies (action, behaviors or outcome that the candidate should be able to demonstrate)

Experience and proven capability in designing, building, deploying, and maintaining digital visualization solutions using Microsoft’s Power Platform or SAP SAC, to drive insight generation by users and deliver simplification

Strong analytical skills with demonstrated ability to turn data into actions

Ability to build consensus around the data value and gaining support from peers and organization for the data agenda.

Proven ability to collaborate with subject matter experts across the technology landscape to develop and/or optimize digital solutions to meet current and future needs.

Experience in supporting initiatives that drive integration, quality improvement, standards and compliance and/or a culture of valuing data as an asset.

Solid understanding of processes underpinning Planning & Performance Management (PPM) activities framework including but not limited to processes such as integrated cost management, business planning, cost budgeting and forecasting, financial and economic modeling, etc.

Prior experience of implementing standards at regional or segment level

Proven track record for taking a product from idea conception through to final deployment including responsibility for areas beyond immediate area of expertise

Knowledge of Python programming language

Experience with the solutions from across the Finance group technical landscape including systems, platforms and data warehouses (e.g. BPC, SAC, Azure, AWS, Palantir, FBW, PMI, EP2, Aurora, etc.)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



