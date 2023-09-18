Planning & Performance Senior Subject Matter Expert - Maternity-cover

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Finance Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Planning and Performance Senior Subject Matter Expert - Maternity-cover!

In this role You will:

Be partner with Embedded Finance and Business Segment Leads to lead the performance agenda to deliver financial plans and shape business strategy for the longer term

Understand macro-economic assumptions and their impact on the business

Provide timely, accurate financial information with insightful analysis

Support Allocations & Recovery process for timely input into planning

Contribute to case preparation and expenditure review

Actively participating in business performance discussions, serving as a trusted advisor

Encourage positive relationships to elevate organizational performance

Be orchestrating the efficient collaboration among finance and operational teams to streamline processes

Be proficient in translating intricate analytical findings into comprehensible and impactful messages

Analyze actual data for unit-level performance management

Support reporting and cost allocation processes

Explain how strategy changes affect financial outcomes

Provocatively engage in discerning questioning and insightful commentary to steer informed decision-making

Champion a culture of collaboration, growth, and continuous improvement to improve overall performance

What You will need to be successful:

Recognized accounting qualification

5+years proven experience in the field of Financial Planning & Analysis

Proficiency in English

Knowledge of an integrated accounting system

High level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

A flexible, motivated personality

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual emp



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Decision Making, Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Stakeholder Management



