Planning & Performance Subject Matter Expert

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Planning and Performance SME

In this role You will:

Support the bottom-up and top down annual plan process ensuring that submissions from countries and clusters are aligned with agreed targets, and numbers in core financials are aligned with those in LBM.

Be responsible for consolidating the countries’ and clusters’ 24 month LBM forecast and performing the associated analysis (by country, channel, product group and product brand), ensuring that the forecasts have integrity, have been subject to sufficient level of challenge and peer assist as required and subsequently fully reflect business vulnerabilities and opportunities.

Be responsible for supporting the countries to complete their 24 month LBM forecast and, when necessary, assist country and cluster teams in the development of their forecast and V&Os.

Be responsible for coaching country/cluster finance colleagues on the planning and forecasting process, and identifying, recommending and supporting continuous improvement opportunities.

Ensure adherence to the financial standardisation agenda across the Region

Manage the balance between near and long term objectives.

Keep the focus on Regional performance not country.

Be an in depth analyst for channels, competition, interface with other functions (marketing, deeper, broader insight)

Support ad-hoc and strategic business decisions understanding the implications balancing risk and reward

Participate in projects and provide financial insight

Facilitate conversations between relevant LBM stakeholders to ensure underlying performance is well understood.

Ensure all financial aspects of LBM process are operating effectively and that appropriate multi-year and annual plans are developed. Monitor in-year performance, recommending and implementing interventions where necessary.

Assist the Regional Performance Manager in the analysis and preparation of month end slide decks and bilateral packs for regional leadership team. This slide deck will clearly illustrate the performance of individual countries / Clusters and it will highlight the relevant data on key business drivers including insight, explaining actuals and forecast.

Be accountable for representing Finance on the Regional Marketing Leadership Team and responsible for providing the Marketing Director with timely and relevant MI including P&OD and ASP performance as well as for providing the link between the Marketing Planning Cycle and the Financial Planning Cycle.

Ensure close collaboration and coordination with the OU Demand manager and teams

Focuse on analysis and risks split across 35 countries and 7 Clusters. The role leads the LBM financialisation process across E&A, and the countries and responsible for taking action to change/improve the process and drive this across these countries.

Direct interaction with the Regional Leadership Team and Marketing Director

Translate LBM financial and operational performance to stakeholders and the Regional Performance Manager, and evaluates and articulates the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis to incorporate into the plan and current outlook for the year.

Provide advice and support to country/Cluster finance teams to ensure the timely and accurate reporting of actuals. Responsible for coaching the in country/Cluster finance teams on the month end and quarter end actuals reporting process.

Work with key stakeholders to support E&A LBM compliance with all appropriate group and external accounting policies and financial reporting standards.

Support levers and actions to manage performance in LBM e.g. trend analysis. and seeks continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardisation and simplification through a systematic approach.

Be an SAP BPC super user acting as a second point of contact for Regional user issues, assisting in testing new features or upgrades and in the communication of any changes, issues or instructions to end users and owning, controlling and amending all regional / business loading templates.

Support the delivery of new systems, tools and enhancements such as the new cluster organization, the new set of accounts for OFIOH reporting or future changes due to E&E project.

Coach colleagues, ensuring effective execution of the team’s accountabilities with focus on continuous improvement.

Contribute to the LBM related Networks to share learnings and solutions across the Region.

Manage and balancing diverse demands from multiple countries within the clusters and working in a virtual team

What You will need to be successful:

Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA,CPA.

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant PPR/business field required. Master’s Degree preferred.

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory.

Good understanding of finance, business operations

Proven experience working with diverse cultures

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance.

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills with proven capability to influence peers & leadership in order to make a significant contribution to the business.

Able to assimilate data to identify key issues and aid decision making, able to anticipate future situations and plan ahead to meet them.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.