As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

The Global Planning Process Expert will provide end-to-end planning expertise to ensure our Planning processes are being followed by our PU planning teams in order to bring about improved demand signals and smoother supply replenishment. Through our Global Planning Digital tool, Kinaxis Maestro, this role will seek to improve transparency across our end to end supply chain in order to improve our ability to understand market and demand trends and changes, and analyser and share key data and planning insights with the Global Planning Process Leads in order to identify areas of opportunity to improve forecast accuracy, bias, availability and inventory.

This will require close collaboration with Global Planning Process Owners to work with PU Planning teams to proactively identify where processes are enabled and working well, or where processes need support in embedding. The Planning Process Expert will ensure that process excellence is reflected and live into our Planning system and S&OP processes.

This position requires a seasoned planner who has hands-on experience of Kinaxis Rapid Response/Maestro: a logical problem solver with strong analytical skills and the ability to foster positive relationships with internal and external partners.

Planning Playbook ownership and responsibility to keep fully up to date

Responsible for validating Level 5 processes within PUs reflect the intent of the playbook are correctly reflected within Kinaxis

Demand Planning Improvement opportunities

Raw Material Improvement opportunities

Supply and replenishment improvement opportunities

Inventory management improvement opportunities

Summary Decision Rights

No direct team.

Need to work collaboratively through influence with wide set of supply chain and other customers, including PU planning teams, Global Supply Chain Excellence, Procurement, Finance.

Proven operational experience in End to end planning, across both demand planning and supply planning

Strong analytical skills and proficiency in supply chain software (Kinaxis Rapid Response/Maestro highly desirable) and ERP systems (SAP ECC, S4 Hana, JDE)

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Ability to manage multiple priorities in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Knowledge of industry regulations, market trends, and global supply chain dynamics



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



