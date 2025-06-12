Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Planning SME

In this role You will:

Provide technical/system support to Planning Teams through being an escalation point for raising issues and gaps an interface with Offshore Support Teams and IT&S as required to resolve and track progress of issues

Support long term process changes in supply chain and S&OP process trough Kinaxis RR design improvement

Drive and coordinate process improvements and changes cross GSC and CS organization in FBT

Plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvement by using technology, continuous improvement initiatives, standard methodologies and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required

Cooperate with Planning Integrator Manager and Planning Lead to be involved in broader testing schedules and new process implementation

Participate in system / data testing to support enhancements, change requests, any ERP rollout program etc.

Support Planning Teams with creating Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) and providing trainings

Support the E2E cross functional process stabilization and improvement in the GSC

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external partners

Own the Continuous Improvement initiative roadmap, raised internally by the GSC teams

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

University/College degree preferably in economics/ logistic/ supply planning

Minimum of 5 years previous operational experience ideally in B2B businesses and strong commercial competence is a must

Deep Understanding of SAP and Kinaxis RR tool and system linkage

Experience in Supply Planning within the Lubricants business is desirable

Experience in building training materials and delivering trainings for wider organization

Deep functional expertise and experience in detailed supply chain planning processes & policies

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Experience and knowledge of sales forecasting processes and planning book modules is a must

Experience in demand management and customer service process is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



