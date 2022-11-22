Planning Senior Manager

To be the lead business facilitator of the overall end-to-end cross-functional Demand Review process. To ensure that the volume Demand requirements of the business is reconciled, recommendations are proposed and that the Management Information is prepared to support effective Demand Review (DR) meetings and support the integrated reporting process (IR).
The role must have visibility of all the “moving parts” of the Demand Management, Planning and Control; Strategic and Financial performance at a level high enough to know what actions have a positive or negative impact on business performance and early enough to take appropriate action. The Demand Manager coordinates and facilitates the Demand Review process whereby the various functions within the Demand Management, Planning and Control process work together to reconcile any cross-functional issues that surface during the monthly Demand review process. In addition they must be able to articulate the demand performance from the financialised monthly Demand outlook, which becomes the GFO and Plan update in due course.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade FResponsible for delivering performance and planning integration and coordination activities using highly advanced technical capabilities, such as driving standardization and continuous improvements to business planning processes, contributing to strategic development, providing support to Finance and regional leadership teams and delivering central coordination of regional business and financial reviews.