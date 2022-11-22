Planning Senior Manager

Job summary

To be the lead business facilitator of the overall end-to-end cross-functional Demand Review process. To ensure that the volume Demand requirements of the business is reconciled, recommendations are proposed and that the Management Information is prepared to support effective Demand Review (DR) meetings and support the integrated reporting process (IR).

The role must have visibility of all the “moving parts” of the Demand Management, Planning and Control; Strategic and Financial performance at a level high enough to know what actions have a positive or negative impact on business performance and early enough to take appropriate action. The Demand Manager coordinates and facilitates the Demand Review process whereby the various functions within the Demand Management, Planning and Control process work together to reconcile any cross-functional issues that surface during the monthly Demand review process. In addition they must be able to articulate the demand performance from the financialised monthly Demand outlook, which becomes the GFO and Plan update in due course.



Key Accountabilities:

Overall responsibility for the business facing finance activity relating to the Sales and Marketing Business across all the countries in which BP operates within SUB Saharan Africa.

Facilitating the Demand Review monthly process

Facilitating the Demand planning, management and controlling processes within business on a continuous basis to address issues arising through the Demand Review process that require resolution (examples include: significant demand forecasting inaccuracy, KPI variance outside of tolerance, major planned event misses, major changes to the plan, long-term positive or negative biases, changes in key assumption, etc.)

Ensures that key business issues are reconciled, recommendations are proposed, and the information pack is prepared in order to support effective Demand Review meetings

Facilitating the Demand review (DR) review of: prior month performance; unresolved business issues and opportunities; business opportunities and vulnerabilities, and financialised business outlook

Close liaison with respective operational heads of the Demand review process to ensure all key issues are surfaced and changes, recommendations are proposed, and the information pack supports effective Demand review meetings

Supporting development and delivery of solutions to key demand business issues, ensuring that majority of business challenges and opportunities are considered and resolved at the Demand review level

Facilitate the generation, distribution and communication of approved Unconstrained demand and Non fuel income plans/forecast from the Demand review processes

Participate in relevant monthly operational meetings in the Marketing, Sales, Convenience, Network and retail master Plan area to remain aware of emerging issues that require linkage into above the line processes

Work with the S&M business head to ensure the SPU Demand review and planning/forecasting processes are executed effectively within the SPU.

Ensure the integrity of investment proposals and provide investment advice as well as Commercial and Financial support.

Participate in business Demand Management Performance processes such as performance meetings, plan challenge meetings, capturing risks/upsides and issuing actions and tracking thereof

Liaise with Product Management and Supply on data flows to support the integrated planning process

Supporting the Demand Plan/ Forecast performance management, continuous improvement process and facilitate the strategy formulation and decision on on issue resolution and gap closing.

Education & Experience Required:

Preferably business or commercial qualifications including post graduate experience

CA(SA) will be advantageous

MBA optional

10+ years of business experience

Demonstrated commercial acumen and experience

Demonstrated ability to influence peers and the leadership

Demonstrate ability to manage and develop others

Grade FResponsible for delivering performance and planning integration and coordination activities using highly advanced technical capabilities, such as driving standardization and continuous improvements to business planning processes, contributing to strategic development, providing support to Finance and regional leadership teams and delivering central coordination of regional business and financial reviews.