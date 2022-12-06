Job summary

Position Summary:

The Planning & Construction Superintendent has primary responsibility for implementation of the Planning and Construction work processes and the safe, quality, and competitive delivery of these functions for site Projects and Turnaround events.

The position is accountable for team development and driving performance in plan development, construction activities and related functions such as HSSE, materials management and logistics, all in an integrated manner with other Projects and Turnarounds (TAR) team members.

Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is expected to close in late 2022. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities:

Leads the Construction team to ensure safe, quality, and competitive execution of field work, in compliance with relevant Health, Safety, Security and Environmental requirements and work processes.

Ensures construction reviews, work packages and risk assessments meet appropriate standards, including construction input during early phases of project development to support scoping and design, build schedules, verify estimates, and determine contracting strategies.

Ensures proper supervisory resourcing of construction activities, integrated construction coordination/communication across refinery departments and construction contractors, tracking and reporting of cost and schedule plan versus actual progress and work compliance with scope, specifications, and quality practices.

Ensures implementation and improvement of the site’s TAR planning strategy and work processes and provides direction to the Planning Lead role and mentoring to the Event Specialist roles such that these processes are consistent and add value to the execution.

Ensures that all TAR work scope is planned in the appropriate tool in a consistent method, following a prescribed process such that all work execution, scheduling, and cost estimating is underpinned by quality plans.

Ensures coordination with other TAR personnel and contractors to integrate scope, schedules, and costs such that all work, including changes, during execution of the TAR is accurately updated and reported to drive performance.

Acts as a site expert practitioner in contractor management, including roles as a Contract Accountable Manager (CAM), with an emphasis on always building a high performing, integrated site team.

Actively seeks out better processes, tools and techniques while ensuring planning and construction lessons learned are captured and implemented to drive improvements.

Leads team members with a mindset on proactive, predictable, and value-added performance and actively supports personnel development.

Participate as a member of plant emergency operating procedures (E.O.P.) team.

Education:

Required: High school degree or equivalent

Preferred: Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management or an Engineering discipline.

Experience:

Required:

Minimum of 10 years of experience in project and/or turnaround planning and construction

Experience successfully leading planning and construction of complex, critical scope to meet challenging business requirements working across a large organization

Proven track record of excellence leading a strong HSSE culture and performance

Previous supervisory / team leader experience

Working knowledge of construction and TAR processes and project controls

Strong communications and teambuilding skills

Budgeting and strategic planning experience

Preferred:

Refinery or relevant industry experience and familiar with industry practices, codes, and standards.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.