Planning & Performance Analyst

Customers & Products as a business is dedicated to growing our customer business by delivering excellent products and services. To achieve this aim the business will need excellent business partners working efficiently in new and innovative ways across the entity both in support of growing/sustaining the core businesses and in delivering new business models for the future. The Customers & Products finance team has restructured quite substantively and is supporting business ambitions in the following ways:
Key Accountabilities:
Execute PPM processes for the business including submissions to central PPM team, local PPM activies and related business interactions
Financialise business inputs to PPM processes (i.e. from CBM/ABM/LBM) and provide MI reporting to the business
Provide analytics-led insights to deliver business improvement and to optimise and protect value
Responsible for delivering financial forecasting, analysis and insights and other financial performance and planning activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance Group accounting policies and control standards.