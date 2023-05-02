Planning & Performance Analyst

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Customers & Products as a business is dedicated to growing our customer business by delivering excellent products and services. To achieve this aim the business will need excellent business partners working efficiently in new and innovative ways across the entity both in support of growing/sustaining the core businesses and in delivering new business models for the future. The Customers & Products finance team has restructured quite substantively and is supporting business ambitions in the following ways:



Deploying financial capability aligned with business demand and structure. The C&P Finance T3 design has a single point of accountability on entity leadership teams to ensure effective partnering and appropriate controls and compliance across the C&P businesses as well as securing clear alignment related to business aims and ambitions. Centralising the finance teams in support of Customers and Products enables the function to restructure, standardize and remove duplication and drive value through digital initiatives .

Key Accountabilities:

Execute PPM processes for the business including submissions to central PPM team, local PPM activies and related business interactions​

Financialise business inputs to PPM processes (i.e. from CBM/ABM/LBM) and provide MI reporting to the business

Provide analytics-led insights to deliver business improvement and to optimise and protect value

Monthly actuals clearance with GBS and provide business level commentary

Doubtful debt provisions review and sign off

Support Commercial Business Management (CBM) business performance meetings

Ensure required actions / interventions to deliver financial commitments are translated to business activity

Assure financial delivery of FM commitments

Provide financialization input for Strategy Refresh, Plan and in year Forecasts

Identify and Manage Integrated Value drivers and reporting thereof

Identify and drive financial support required to deliver commercial outcomes

External Stakeholder Finance Interface e.g.: customers, NOJVs (Masana, Terminals)

Support business case development with commercial challenge

End to End GFO process for M&C and Midstream

End to end Functions costs performance process (allocations and local functions)

Provide quality business level commentary on performance

Education & Experience Required:

A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting

Experience

3-5 years' experience

Agile training and a working understanding of Agile techniques including Scrum and Kanban

Self-starter with an ability to prioritise and work independently with limited guidance

Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers.

Petrochemicals, Fuels Value Chain or related business experiences are preferred

Grade HResponsible for delivering financial forecasting, analysis and insights and other financial performance and planning activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance Group accounting policies and control standards.