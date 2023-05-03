Site traffic information and cookies

Planning & Performance Senior SME - Fixed Term

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147989BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Planning and Performance Senior SME - Fixed Term (Appr. 3 years)
In this role You will:
  • Prepare and publish the monthly MI book including preparation and monitoring of monthly results and close progress of the regions and providing explanation to queries.
  • Contribute to provide business analysis and insight of the financial performance and wider business results
  • Report GFO, GFR and Plans to Segment.
  • Gather insights via building effective relationships with the business partners and other key GBS contributors.
  • Be the senior expert in coordinating insight capturing within the various GBS teams.
  • Assist in the internal Rolling Forecast and Planning processes: data collection, reporting and analysis.
  • Ensure data integrity by performing monthly reconciliations between ERP systems and dashboards
  • Assist in the maintenance and development of SAPBPC. Position as Super User, attend and contribute to network calls, maintain Master Data and templates, assist with SAPBPC training, queries and support requests.
  • Assist in developing FBW as a tool for the SPU: Data reconciliation, reporting, documentation and training.
  • Provide back up support to the embedded GSC Procurement & Finance Senior Performance Analyst
  • Document processes and maintain documentation, to contribute CI initiatives
  • Provide general assistance to other members of the team.
  • Run ad hoc analyses and reports Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of EBSC
What You will need to be successful:
  • Fluent English knowledge is a must
  • Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 6 - 7 years relevant post degree experience
  • Experience of BP reporting and MI processes (Actuals, GFO, Plan)
  • Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA or qualified by experience
  • Experience of performance management, management information and reporting processes
  • Able to analyse and interpret the data
  • Proactively identifying stakeholders’ needs and concerns
  • A good understanding and use of MI tools (e.g. SAP BW, MI Tool, Dashboards, Power BI) and the underlying IT&S system (preferably SAP)
  • Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention
  • Able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements together with the business
  • Experience of working with large data sets
  • Skilled at interpreting accounting data
  • Resilience to operate effectively in a fast moving, challenging environment
  • Expert use of Exce
  • Excellent communication and cooperation skills
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

