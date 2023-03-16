Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Planning & Performance Senior Subject Matter Expert

In this role You will:

Work closely with the Mobility & Convenience Capex & Investment Manager to provide analytical support and insights related to actuals and financialised forecasts for in-year planning and strategy updates.

Develop advanced reports (e.g. using Power BI) for the Mobility & Convenience Europe PPM teams and key business stakeholders.

Be responsible for and consolidates the in-year forecast and annual planning process for investment related accounts related to profit and loss statement, cashflow and balance sheet.

Support the production of all materials to support performance reviews at different levels of the organization and provide quality business level commentary on performance

Review performance through multiple lens with a bias for qualitative insights to ensure that the business is appraised of external trends, competitor activities, dynamic market insights to enable timely response in service of in-year & long term goals (Plan, Strategy, etc.)

What You will need to be successful:

A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting

Good command of written & spoken English and other European languages are an advantage

Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills to enable effective collaboration

Self-starter personality with an ability to prioritise and work independently with limited guidance

Strong technical skills using Power BI and Excel

Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers

Understanding of Business context, drivers and levers, of customer needs

Understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment including an

Understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate and key internal interfaces

Minimum 5 years finance experience

Experience in Agile techniques including Scrum and Kanban are an advantage

Knowledge of the mineral oil industry is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested